Bigger and better: Archibald Prize like you have never seen

Aboriginal Elder Daisy Tjuparntarri Ward (left) and artist David Darcy pose for a photograph in front of David's portrait of Daisy which won the 2019 Archibald People's Choice award. It is one of the many paintings on display in Coffs Harbour from Saturday. (AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi) NO ARCHIVING

It's the art prize which captures the imagination of the nation and for the first time ever it is coming to Coffs in its entirety.

With regional towns all wanting a piece of the much-loved Archibald Prize, Coffs Harbour has had to wait six long years to get another glimpse and previously only half of the works were ever on display at the Regional Gallery.

But this year, size and access limitations have been overcome with the recently opened Culture Hub and after negotiations with the Art Gallery of NSW, Coffs Harbour City Council has secured the entire collection.

The works will be exhibited across both spaces for the next six weeks.

"While we have had the Archibald in the past it was a scaled-down version so we are delighted to have (the entire collection)," Council's Gallery co-ordinator Catherine Fogarty said.

Perth artist Tessa MacKay poses for a photograph alongside her Packing Room prize winning hyperreal portrait of renowned actor and producer David Wenham which will be on display in Coffs Harbour from Saturday. (AAP Image/Peter Rae)

The exhibition is arguably the biggest in Coffs Harbour's history and Ms Fogarty said a "huge amount" of planning had gone into securing the collection, particularly because of the Culture Hub's location in the Coffs Central shopping centre.

Council was at pains to demonstrate to the Art Gallery of NSW the space was their own, renovating the space to ensure it was appropriate for such an important exhibition.

With previous exhibitions at the Hub attracting around 100 people a day, there is hope the "iconic status" of the prize will help to double or possibly triple that number, giving a glimpse of what is possible when cultural facilities are located smack-bang in the centre of town.

"We know from our experience with Culture Hub that by virtue of it being centrally located our attendance numbers are much higher," she said.

"It really reiterates how important it is to have cultural facilities like the gallery or the library or the museum located in the CBD because it puts culture at the heart of the everyday."

The Culture Hub has been a success at Coffs Central.

The exhibition would not have been possible without the creation of the Culture Hub and Ms Fogarty added their partnership with Gowings, who own the shopping centre, was critical.

The Archibald Prize is awarded to the best portrait painted by an artist resident in Australasia, and is a who's who of contemporary culture.

The 2019 exhibition will be on display at the Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery and the Culture Hub from January 23 to March 6.