Big waves for annual charity surf classic

A regular competitor in the Barney Miller Charity Surf Classic, Billy Kean will take to the waves again this weekend. Trevor Veale

A FORECAST of a consistent swell up to four metres with possible sou-westers creating overheads, the surf this weekend for the Barney Miller Charity Surf Classic is set to be huge.

"In all ways it's going to be a big one,” Miller said.

Now into its 19th year, the big event started last night with a charity auction at the Sawtell Hotel and the first surfers are taking to the waves shortly after dawn.

The event is set for Sawtell's main beach but with the large conditions Miller admits that a final decision regarding the venue wasn't going to be made until first light this morning.

"There'll be a sign at the front of the surf club saying where the event is,” Miller said.

When the first event was held back in 2000, it was to raise money for Miller who sustained debilitating injuries in a motor vehicle accident a year earlier.

Since then proceeds have gone to a different individual each year.

This weekend money will be raised to help Steve Ralph. The young man was holidaying in Port Macquarie in December when he dived into a pool, hitting the bottom head first and breaking his C5/6 vertebrae, severing his spinal cord. Doctors said it was one of the worst breaks they've seen.

Over the past 18 years more than $125,000 has been raised for the various recipients.

Despite having 100 surfers entered this weekend from under-10s to over-40s, Miller said the fact the event has a heart is the major reason behind it's success.

"There's not many events where nearly every cent goes to an individual,” he said.

"It's just a fun event. It's competitive but when they're surfing everybody is also having a good time.

"It's also a weekend that people come home for,”

"A lot of people can't get home for Christmas or for Easter but they make the Classic one weekend that they come home for.”

And those surfers who take to the waves this weekend will captivate Miller's attention the most.

"Obviously there's catching up with friends and meeting new people but I just look forward to seeing the high standard,” he said.

"I love to watch how progressive surfing has become and seeing the young groms ripping it. The future of Australian surfing is looking so bright.”