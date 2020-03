Your Story Big Thumbs Down to Telstra

I have a business in Coffs Harbour and want to change my NBN and landline from Telstra to TPG. I started this process on the 23rd of January, 2020 and have been stuffed around by Telstra since then. I have the NBN with TPG now but Telstra will not release the landline to TPG. I done this at home and it only took 3 days for it to be done. TELSTRA ARE PATHETIC.