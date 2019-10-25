Menu
IN THE ZONE: Damian Phillips serving in Brisbane during the INAS Global Games.
Sport

Big stage no barrier for Phillips

Sam Flanagan
25th Oct 2019 12:49 PM
COFFS Harbour's Damian Phillips claimed a medal for Australia in Brisbane last week at the International Sports Federation for Persons with Intellectual Disability Global Games.

Proudly wearing the green and gold, Phillips and his doubles partner Joshua Holloway won three of their four pool games en route to the semi finals.

In the final four the pair took on their fellow Australian teammates, and just fell short in a close tussle.

The loss meant Phillips and Holloway squared off with a team from the Czech Republic for the bronze medal, with the duo from Down Under able to get the job done.

"It was a great week, but it went a little too quick," Phillips said.

"I didn't put too much pressure on myself, I just wanted to play well and I did.

"I really wanted to get a medal, I didn't mind what colour. I was happy to get a bronze because it was my first time playing with Joshua."

In the singles competition Phillips finished tenth, a placing which will keep him ranked amongst the world's best.

He'll now concentrate on training over summer before the Australian Tennis Championships in Melbourne in January.

