BIG SHIFT: Tafe, university announce pandemic pivot

Careers advisers will get the chance to hear about Tafe offerings for high school students during a online event on August 20.

INSTITUTIONS across the Mid North Coast have revealed their plans to overhaul course advisory days – they are going digital.

Both Southern Cross University and Tafe NSW will welcome prospective students and careers advisors through online events this month after the coronavirus pandemic forced a rethink.

SCU begins month long program

Starting today and running until September 17, Southern Cross University is going virtual for Open Day 2020, with a dynamic month-long event that will allow people to connect with academics and study experts in live sessions.

There will even be a chance to explore the physical campuses via 360-degree virtual tours.

The Discover Southern Cross University program covers all study options, whether you’re embarking on your first degree or considering postgraduate study.

“As one of Australia’s leaders in online education over the past two decades, Southern Cross knows that an authentic connection with other people online is paramount,” said Ben Roche, SCU vice president.

“Our Discover program connects you as a future student with the people who may one day be your lecturers.

“Our academics are experts in their fields, with deep knowledge of the careers open to graduates. That’s something we know students are really focused on when they choose their course.”

Ben Roche (far left) appearing at a Future Northern Rivers event last year.

Taking the form of live Q & As, there is a chance for prospective students to talk to a wide range of experts across the educational spectrum.

“Not only can you connect with your future lecturers at Discover Southern Cross University, but you will also have the chance to interact with your future peers. There will be plenty of opportunities to ask questions and to really get a feel for how a Southern Cross experience can take you even further,” Mr Roche said.

Postgraduate students looking to upskill or retrain with further study will discover session exclusively for them, something you don’t usually see at a conventional Open Day.

Register for live Q & As to discover new postgraduate options in disciplines like health, education, creative writing; or established postgraduate programs in law, science, tourism and engineering. For more information visit scu.edu.au/discover.

Tafe opens up to high school advisers

Tafe NSW have revealed an innovative online program targeted at high schools across the Coffs Coast, which aims to equip local career advisers, teachers, and principals with the most up-to-date advice options at Tafe.

The online Career Adviser Day will combat the travel and event restrictions that COVID-19 has presented, ensuring hundreds of career influencers from across the state will come together virtually on 20 August.

TAFE NSW Regional General Manager Jason Darney said online access has seen registrations double compared to the face-to-face events in 2019 and that the pandemic is not debilitating the flow of critical information to school leavers.

“COVID-19 has presented unprecedented challenges to school students and it’s crucial to facilitate access to information about how they can access world-class skills training.

“While university may be a viable option for some, it’s important that vocational education and training is considered a ‘plan A’ for school leavers to pursue careers in areas that they are passionate about,” Mr Darney said.

Tafe NSW deputy regional general manager Jason Darney (left), NSW Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education Geoff Lee and Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis at the opening of a new multi-million dollar Tafe NSW Connected Learning Centre in Yamba.

The virtual event will focus on forecasted employment opportunities, courses, university pathways, and support services.

According to the Australian Government’s Job Outlook, there will be a demand in industries where employment has grown strongly in recent years including health care and social assistance, professional, scientific and technical services, education and training and construction.

Mr Darney said that Australia’s largest training provider is committed to ensuring the pathway for students from high school into, and out of, vocational education and university is as easy as possible.

“School students need access to better, and easier to navigate, educational pathways and a wider range of options when it comes to their post-school education – whether that’s university, TAFE, private training providers, or all three,” he said.

“The education sector has a role to play in making sure no matter where students are in life, their eyes are opened up to new career directions and can pursue the option which best suits them.

Career advisers and counsellors can register for the TAFE NSW virtual Career Adviser Day by visiting tafensw.edu.au/careeradvisor or calling 131 601.