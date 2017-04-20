Big scores laid down at Oz Grom Cup

Bondi surfer Grayson Hinrichs stamped his authority on the third round of the 14-and-Under Boys division, nailing the first and only perfect ten-point ride of the event.

THE Billabong Oz Grom Cup saw another day of playful beachbreak conditions as surfers fought through a series of last chance heats in an attempt to make it to day three of the event.

Grayson Hinrichs (Bondi) stamped his authority on the third round of the 14-and-under boys division, nailing the first and only perfect ten-point ride of the event being held at Park Beach.

Hinrichs proceeded to back it up with a massive 9.17 to notch up the highest two wave total of the event so far and make it known he'd be one of the top contenders going into the fourth round.

His scores were all a byproduct of solid rail turns and innovative snaps that were performed with a mix of speed, power and style.

Lennox Chell (Avoca) and Jack O'Brien (Lennox Head) also proved they'd be two surfers to watch, posting heat totals in excess of 16 points to steamroll through their 14-and-under boys round three heats.

10-and-under girls competitor Jordy Halford (Currumbin Waters) dominated her requalification heat (round two) posting a massive 15.5 heat total and as a result cemented her position in the semi-finals where she will face off with Sonia Seuren (Inveloch) and Shyla Short (Austinmer) to form a multi-state battle.

Gabe Ley (Tweed Heads), Ethan Stocks (Coffs Harbour) and Ross Cadden (Boomerang Beach) all put on dominant displays of surfing in the 16-and-under boys, posting heat totals in excess of 16.00.

These scores meant the trio clawed their way out of the requalification rounds and made it back into the main draw. The 16 Boys will make their next appearance today.