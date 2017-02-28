Big scores in opening round FFA Cup clashes

The Coffs Coast Tigers hosted the Northern Storm in the opening round of the FFA Cup.

THE Coffs Coast Tigers narrowly missed out on a grand final berth last year but if the opening round matches of the FFA Cup are any guide, the Tigers will again be a force to be reckon with this season.

Hosting Northern Storm, the Tigers turned a 1-all scoreline at the break into a thumping 5-1 victory.

The contest exploded to life with three penalties in the opening 30 minutes.

Storm missed their first, then both sides bagged one to head into the interval level.

After half time the home team took control and scored four to win the game convincingly.

Sawtell's reinvented Premier League squad overpowered a lacklustre Boambee side to win 3-1 at Aryshire Park on Sunday.

Several of Boambee's players from last year were on the opposite side, including youngster Xavier Sproule, who set up Sawtell's first goal and was a constant menace against his old club.

The Bombers gave a good account of themselves for most of the game, and probably had the larger share of possession, but Sawtell punished the opposition for its mistakes.

Coffs United Lions eased into the second round with a comfortable win against Premier League new boys Grafton United.

The Lions scored five either side of half time and head into Round Two with the biggest scoreline of any game.

Orara Valley started off the season with a dominant 4-1 performance against Maclean at McLean Street Oval. Orara outplayed the Bobcats, who were missing one or two key players.

Urunga Raiders started their NCF Zone FFA Cup title defence with a 9-0 win over Westlawn Tigers, with strikers Ben Dooley and Cale Simmonds bagging a hat-trick each at Barnier Park.

It was the perfect start for returning Raiders' coach Paul Pomroy. The Raiders were missing key players from last years squad, allowing Pomroy to tinker with the formation and introduce some new faces.