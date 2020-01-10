Big roadside icon on the moo-ve to Toowoomba region

The Big Cow is being moved from its Sunshine Coast home. PHOTO: Facebook

AN ICONIC piece of Australian history is making a big moo-ve, and will soon call Toowoomba home.

The Big Cow, previously a landmark at Kulangoor between Nambour and Yandina on the Sunshine Coast, will take pride of place at the Highfields Pioneer Museum.

The roadside icon fist caught the eye of the village back in 2016, when village volunteers holidaying on the coast noticed the cow falling into disrepair.

Pioneer Museum treasurer Jody Dodds said the current owner, Maritime Career Training, was concerned about the cow being vandalised or burnt down and believed the museum would be best placed to preserve her.

"She's a big piece of Australian history, she's an Australian icon," Mrs Dodds said.

"It will be just a wonderful icon for the area. I think it will be a lovely addition for Highfields.

"It started out just as a dream. It's finally come into fruition and it's becoming a reality. All the hard work and planning has paid off."

Volunteers have worked hard this week to cut the cow into two pieces so it could be moved to Highfields.

"It's been a huge task for those guys, some of those volunteers are in their 70s, it's been a massive job for them," Mrs Dodds said.

The Big Cow was sculpted by Hugh Anderson in the 1970s to attract tourists to a working dairy farm on Ayrshire Rd.

Mystery surrounded the cow's move on Friday morning, and Sunshine Coast locals expressed their disappointment in the move to the Sunshine Coast Daily.

It's now a long road ahead to restore the cow back to its former glory.

Property developer Clive Berghofer provided startup funding, but more is needed for the lengthy restoration process.

"She's covered in a concrete render, the structure weighs 10 tonnes. She's almost 8 metres tall when she's got her horns put on and 12 metres wide," Mrs Dodds said.

The Highfields Pioneer Village has started a GoFundMe page to pay for the restoration costs.

Click here to find out more or to donate to the campaign.