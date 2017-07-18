Big ride will bring out the best in them

SUNDAY morning is going to see a large group of female riders get on their bike.

So far more than 35 ladies signed up for a 100km bike ride in the area and the number is growing as the big day approaches.

Part of the #FIVE100 series conducted by Cycling NSW, the group is set to leave Bob Wallis Cycles at Coffs Harbour HomeBase just before sunrise.

The ride will take the ladies north to Arrawarra Headland before heading south to Sawtell and then finishing in Coffs Harbour at the Jetty Foreshore at about 11.30am.

Hosted by the Coffs Harbour Cycle Club, bunches will be split (based on numbers) so riders are riding with people of similar ability.

Each bunch will have a ride leader and support rider, and a support vehicle will follow the ride. There will be rest stops to take in the views, refuel and socialise.

If you wish to join the group on Sunday, more details and contact information can be found at www.facebook.com/events/ 877025042440389/?ti=icl.

The event is specifically designed for women as a supported, no drop bunch ride.

So whether you're new to longer distance rides or an old hand come and join the great ride.