Sport

Big Oztag event brings a massive crowd

JAM PACKED: The C.ex Coffs International Stadium and surrounding sporting fields will be filled for three days starting on Friday due to the Australian Oztag Senior Championships.
JAM PACKED: The C.ex Coffs International Stadium and surrounding sporting fields will be filled for three days starting on Friday due to the Australian Oztag Senior Championships. Keagan Elder
Brad Greenshields
by

COFFS Harbour is set for a population boom this weekend.

Friday is the start of the Australian Oztag Senior Championships and with 150 teams playing over three days at C.ex Coffs International Stadium and surrounding fields an influx of more than 2400 players will be in town.

Sunday's finals will have the cream of the Oztag crop vying for a national title.

With the Tag World Cup coming to Coffs in 12 months, the best players will be putting on a great show with an eye to being chosen to wear the green and gold.

Topics:  australian senior oztag championships c.ex coffs international stadium coffs coast sport and leisure park coffs harbour oztag oztag australia senior oztag championships

Coffs Coast Advocate
Regional NSW house prices grow faster than Sydney

Regional NSW house prices grow faster than Sydney

Tide turns as regions shine

Why you should update your iOS today

Apple releases first major update for iOS 11. Picture: Joel Carrett

The new update has fixes to a number of iOS bugs

Coffs in top ten breakdown suburbs

Shane Weston from NRMA battery testing at Woolgoolga.

Coffs Harbour among top ten breakdown suburbs in NSW.

ALDI MADNESS: Magnums of French wine go on sale

Just your friendly, neighbourhood magnum of French champagne.

Local Partners

Gunn delivering with only a 'whiff' of pace

IT'S the slow delivery from a player listed as a medium pacer that is causing the Australians all sorts of trouble.

Ogier heading to Coffs with fifth WRC title under his belt

Five-time world champions Sebastien Ogier (right) and co-driver Julien Ingrassia celebrate after Wales Rally GB.

Ogier's championship wrapped up before series finale on Coffs Coast.

Brisbane Roar suffers major injury setback

Brisbane Roar defender Luke DeVere is out for at least 10 weeks.

Roar defender ruled out for at least 10 weeks with knee injury