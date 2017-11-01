Big Oztag event brings a massive crowd

JAM PACKED: The C.ex Coffs International Stadium and surrounding sporting fields will be filled for three days starting on Friday due to the Australian Oztag Senior Championships.

JAM PACKED: The C.ex Coffs International Stadium and surrounding sporting fields will be filled for three days starting on Friday due to the Australian Oztag Senior Championships. Keagan Elder

COFFS Harbour is set for a population boom this weekend.

Friday is the start of the Australian Oztag Senior Championships and with 150 teams playing over three days at C.ex Coffs International Stadium and surrounding fields an influx of more than 2400 players will be in town.

Sunday's finals will have the cream of the Oztag crop vying for a national title.

With the Tag World Cup coming to Coffs in 12 months, the best players will be putting on a great show with an eye to being chosen to wear the green and gold.