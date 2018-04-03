Big numbers hit beach for the Woopi Fun Run

Isaiah Koopmans in full flight in the Forest Footrace on Saturday.

THE biggest fields in more than 30 years greeted the starter on the weekend for the Woolgoolga Fun Runs.

A field of 60 tackled the 11.2km Forest Footrace over a new course which still included multiple creek crossings.

It was all Isaiah Koopmans as he charged away from the rest of the field to take the win by over a minute from Ben Crabb with Hamish Bell rounding out the podium a further forty seconds later.

Koopmans time of 41.39 will stand as a record for the course.

The same applies for the time of 46.15 recorded by the women's winner, Katie Porra from Grafton.

Porra backed up on the Sunday to finish second female in the 5km Seaside Scamper in 19.44.

Second lady in the Footrace was Clare Palmer who was backing up after her win the Great Ocean Run the week before. Third was Emma-Leigh Boslem. All three ladies completed the course in less than 50 minutes.

Sunday saw 97 runners take on the Seaside Scamper with Jonny Gusman leading them in with a time of 18.45. First lady was Beth Hickey in 19.24.

Second male was a former winner of the Scamper, Matthew Bourke, who chased Gusman home only four seconds adrift. Third male, Tim Kitching was hot on his heels seven seconds later.

Third lady was the redoubtable Clare Palmer in 20.17.

There were many great runs right through the field with special mention going to opposite ends of the age divisions. 10 year-old Daniel Williams stopped the clock on 19.58 while 73 year-old Col Caferky defied the years with a 25.41.

The 76 runners in Beach Bash had to contend with soft going as the tide was quite high.

First across the line were Peter Cohen and Emma-Leigh Boslem but the real kudos goes to the age group winners, Will Bennett, (8-9 boys), Ari Mitchell (0-7 boys), Abbey Lawler (8-9 girls) and Emma Marziano (0-7 girls).

The winning primary school, the Mary Mount combination of Indiana, Meika and Jacob Locke came from Queensland.

The Tiny Tot Trot rounded out proceedings in fine style with the organisers rewarding all with chocolate and a certificate of achievement.

There was also heaps of fresh fruit courtesy of Woolworths and bottled water provided by Coffs Coast Health Club.