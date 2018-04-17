Big news for Coffs business

SAVE THE DATE: Awards and Business Expo coming up for Coffs Coast

Save the dates for two of the Chamber's coming major events, The Sunny's Business Awards and The Coffs Coast Business Expo.

The Sunny's Business Awards

The Sunny's, as they are affectionately known, are a wonderful platform to showcase the hard work, achievements and success of our region's many inspirational businesses and business leaders.

The Sunny's aim to encourage and celebrate creativity, professionalism and innovation in business.

Preparations for the awards are in full swing with the website and applications opening on Tuesday May 1.

We have new categories this year, and more awards aligned to the NSWBC Regional Awards.

The new categories for the NSWBC awards are:

Startup Superstar; recognises a business that has been operating for less than two years and that delivers a product service / idea / invention with credible potential;

Excellence in Export; recognises leading examples of businesses exporting their products internationally and forging a strong reputation for Australian products and services in international markets.

Workplace Inclusion; recognises businesses that address the needs of a diverse community, including seniors, people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds and people with disabilities.

The local awards have an exciting new addition too; Local Producer, recognising food producers growing, farming or fishing locally or food producers who manufacture or value-add locally.

The Chamber welcomes the opportunity for businesses to sponsor categories and or components of the awards.

Business plays a very important role in our local community and the awards are a great way for you to demonstrate support for local business and gain significant exposure in our community.

There is a range of sponsorship packages to suit your budget and marketing needs.

Save the date for the Sunny's Business Awards - Saturday August 11.

Coffs Coast Business Expo

Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce identified there was a missing "link” where businesses could interact with businesses - a platform to highlight the extensive diversity of businesses throughout the Coffs Coast and somewhere our members and the wider businesses community could showcase their product and services; the opportunity to network, share ideas and engage local services and support 'Shop Local / Buy Local'; and, for the community to gain an insight into the businesses we have on the Coffs Coast.

The Coffs Coast Business Expo will be held over one and a half days, starting Wednesday afternoon with 50 exhibitors and a keynote speaker, canapes and drinks.

Thursday will see the exhibitors again with different plenary sessions throughout the day.

Further details to come as the program is completed.

Consider being an exhibitor; we would love to see your business there.

Save the date for the Coffs Coast Business Expo - Wednesday and Thursday August 22 & 23.

For information on becoming a member or to find out what the Chamber is about, check out www.coffschamber.com.au and follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/coffschamber or email info@coffschamber com.au; alternatively, phone the Chamber office on 66514101.