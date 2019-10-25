Big news for BDC sport moving forward

BISHOP Druitt College held their inaugural Sports Awards Dinner last Friday at Pacific Bay to honour those students who have shone on the field, track, court or in the pool.

Students who participated in the High Performance Sport Program in 2019 were celebrated as well as representative athletes who played at a CIS and NSW level.

Special awards were a highlight with students, coaches and teams taking out awards such as Community Coach of the Year, Sports Official of the Year, Olympic Change Maker, Netball and Golf Academy, Sports Teams of the Year and many more.

This year’s speaker was Olympian Natalie Titcume.

Titcume is a three-time Olympic medallist and has represented Australia in softball 352 times.

Titcume is also a high profile educator. She has been the head of Physical Education at a prestigious independent school in Melbourne and currently works at one of the country’s premier sports academies.

A special announcement was made at the dinner that Titcume will become the school’s new High Performance and Athlete Development Program Coordinator for 2020. BDC principal Nick Johnstone said the dinner was a great success and is looking forward to having Titcume as part of the team next year.

“This position is unlike any other on the Mid North Coast and I am excited to see what this new position and Natalie can provide our student-athletes and our college,” he said.

Lucy Spain and Israel Degle won the female and male Year 12 Sports Person of the Year.