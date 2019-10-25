Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

Big news for BDC sport moving forward

25th Oct 2019 12:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BISHOP Druitt College held their inaugural Sports Awards Dinner last Friday at Pacific Bay to honour those students who have shone on the field, track, court or in the pool.

Students who participated in the High Performance Sport Program in 2019 were celebrated as well as representative athletes who played at a CIS and NSW level.

Special awards were a highlight with students, coaches and teams taking out awards such as Community Coach of the Year, Sports Official of the Year, Olympic Change Maker, Netball and Golf Academy, Sports Teams of the Year and many more.

This year’s speaker was Olympian Natalie Titcume.

Titcume is a three-time Olympic medallist and has represented Australia in softball 352 times.

Titcume is also a high profile educator. She has been the head of Physical Education at a prestigious independent school in Melbourne and currently works at one of the country’s premier sports academies.

A special announcement was made at the dinner that Titcume will become the school’s new High Performance and Athlete Development Program Coordinator for 2020. BDC principal Nick Johnstone said the dinner was a great success and is looking forward to having Titcume as part of the team next year.

“This position is unlike any other on the Mid North Coast and I am excited to see what this new position and Natalie can provide our student-athletes and our college,” he said.

Lucy Spain and Israel Degle won the female and male Year 12 Sports Person of the Year.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Where’s Wally?

    premium_icon Where’s Wally?

    News He’s usually out and about on the Northern Beaches “shooting people” but now needs a little help to continue with his passion.

    • 25th Oct 2019 12:00 PM
    PM outnumbered on campaign to end govt secrets

    PM outnumbered on campaign to end govt secrets

    News More political parties throwing their support behind campaign

    Petition has its day in State Parliament

    premium_icon Petition has its day in State Parliament

    News Petition against Cultural centre debated in State Parliament

    REVEALED: Staggering amount netted by Coffs' cameras

    premium_icon REVEALED: Staggering amount netted by Coffs' cameras

    News Speed and red light cameras here in Coffs have raked in millions.