Big names of comedy to hit Coffs airwaves

TWO of your favourite D-Generation and Late Show comedians are coming to Coffs Coast airwaves.

Mick Molloy and Jane Kennedy have been announced as the new hosts for the Triple M network drive show in 2018.

"I imagine the show will be a lot like my usual conversations with Jane minus a couple of good bottles of vino,” Molloy said.

The duo will hit be on our airwaves between 5 and 7pm Monday to Friday, following on from Whitey.

More changes are on the way on the local airwaves with Hamish & Andy due to finish up their show on the Hit Network at the end of the year. There is mounting speculation that The Project co-host Carrie Bickmore is being eyed for the role.