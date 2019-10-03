Big-name investors back local man’s zero waste dream

Mike Smith, founder of Zero Co, has an ambitious goal to eliminate single-use plastics in Aussie households.

TRAVELLING the world with his partner, Mike Smith saw first-hand the sobering reality of the globe’s plastic waste problem.

From far flung places like the Himalayas, Mike said the plastic pollution was rampant.

So when the pair came back home to Australia they got down to business: they moved back into Mike’s childhood bedroom in Sawtell, and Mike used his ‘life savings’ to invest in a eco start-up - with the lofty goal of eliminating single-use plastic waste in Aussie households.

The former Toormina High School captain, who had recently sold his boutique wine brand Cake Wines, converted his sister’s old bedroom into the headquarters for the start-up dubbed Zero Co.

“My wife and I took 18 months off and travelled the world, and we saw plastic in places where there shouldn’t be any,” he said.

“You’d be in an incredibly amazing valley with no humans around, you’d get to the top and look down to a beautiful lake - and it’s full of plastic rubbish.”

It’s a unique idea which has attracted $500,000 in pre-seed funding from the likes of heavyweight investors, who have become board members for Zero Co.

These include former CEO of St George Bank and Adelaide Crows chairman Rob Chapman, South Australian businessman Raymond Spencer and former KPMG director Jennifer Ma.

Mike himself has put in $100,000 into the start-up, and a Kickstarter campaign launched just yesterday has already raised $100,000.

Mike said the goal for the Kickstarter campaign is to reach $250,000 in funding within six weeks to get Zero Co off the ground.

The concept for Zero Co is based on the principles of the circular economy.

Customers can purchase a range of planet-friendly household products which are delivered to their door in re-usable and resealable packaging.

Customers will also receive dispensers made from recycled plastic waste from the ocean, refill pouches made from recycled plastic from landfill and a postage-paid return envelope.

Once the refill pouches have been used it can then be simply dropped into the post office, or a pick up can be booked with Zero Co.

Zero Co then cleans and refills the pouches and sends them out to Aussie homes, over and over again.

Current products available include laundry liquid, dishwashing detergent, hand wash, toilet cleaner, multipurpose spray, air freshener, body wash and more.

Mike is hoping to expand the product range by mid 2020.

The first lot of products will be delivered in June next year. Find out more about Zero Co here.