Big moves in men's hockey

GAME ON: Barbarians centre back Dean Winner is just one of the local men's hockey players enjoying the improved competition in 21017.

MEN'S hockey has taken a big step on the Coffs Coast this year with the re-establishment of separate Division 1 and 2 men's competitions.

The 2017 season will see Beaches field two teams, Urunga field one and Norths, Bellingen and Southside enter a joint venture called the Barbarians.

Friday night's third round of competition saw the Barbarians take on Beaches Green.

Both teams played excellent hockey for the full 60 minutes but the Beaches' midfield was the big difference between the two teams on the night however, feeding quality ball into their strike forward line.

The Beaches' marksmen found their target several times including a cracker from midfielder Kieran Marshall, roofing the ball past Matt Geall in the Barbarians net.

After their halftime talk, the Barbarians took to the field refocused, firming up their defence and creating some quality attacking opportunities down the pitch.

The Beaches' defence proved to be too strong for the Barbarians' attacking raids though keeping the new venture scoreless in an 8-0 win.

"The move into Division 1 and Division 2 men's hockey has been a really positive move for Hockey Coffs Coast," Hockey NSW's regional coaching coordinator Phil Jackwitz said.

"Every club has stepped up to meet the needs of local hockey and as a result, junior hockey now has an improved pathway for the development of our male youth.

"There are plenty of talented boys and young men hockey players with great potential here on the Coffs Coast and now they can play in a local competition where the best play against the best.

"The move has also attracted plenty of interest from men out there who once played hockey that are looking to return to the game. These are exciting times."

Visit Hockey Coffs Coast online at hockeycoffscoast.com.au/home/ for information on how to join a club.