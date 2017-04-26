25°
Sport

Big moves in men's hockey

25th Apr 2017 4:00 AM
GAME ON: Barbarians centre back Dean Winner is just one of the local men's hockey players enjoying the improved competition in 21017.
GAME ON: Barbarians centre back Dean Winner is just one of the local men's hockey players enjoying the improved competition in 21017.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

MEN'S hockey has taken a big step on the Coffs Coast this year with the re-establishment of separate Division 1 and 2 men's competitions.

The 2017 season will see Beaches field two teams, Urunga field one and Norths, Bellingen and Southside enter a joint venture called the Barbarians.

Friday night's third round of competition saw the Barbarians take on Beaches Green.

Both teams played excellent hockey for the full 60 minutes but the Beaches' midfield was the big difference between the two teams on the night however, feeding quality ball into their strike forward line.

The Beaches' marksmen found their target several times including a cracker from midfielder Kieran Marshall, roofing the ball past Matt Geall in the Barbarians net.

After their halftime talk, the Barbarians took to the field refocused, firming up their defence and creating some quality attacking opportunities down the pitch.

The Beaches' defence proved to be too strong for the Barbarians' attacking raids though keeping the new venture scoreless in an 8-0 win.

"The move into Division 1 and Division 2 men's hockey has been a really positive move for Hockey Coffs Coast," Hockey NSW's regional coaching coordinator Phil Jackwitz said.

"Every club has stepped up to meet the needs of local hockey and as a result, junior hockey now has an improved pathway for the development of our male youth.

"There are plenty of talented boys and young men hockey players with great potential here on the Coffs Coast and now they can play in a local competition where the best play against the best.

"The move has also attracted plenty of interest from men out there who once played hockey that are looking to return to the game. These are exciting times."

Visit Hockey Coffs Coast online at hockeycoffscoast.com.au/home/ for information on how to join a club.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  hockey hockey coffs coast

Specialist police to examine house fire scene

Specialist police to examine house fire scene

Forensic investigation into Anzac Day house fire.

Three vehicle crash at Coffs Harbour intersection

Multiple vehicles have crashed at a Coffs Harbour intersection

Two children transported to hospital after close call

Coffs Harbour Lifeguards have issued a reminder to always supervise children near or in the water.

Ambulance called after children found struggling in water.

Laughter really is the best medicine

SELFIE TIME: Camp Quality kids take time out for fun at the Big Banana.

Essential time out from hospital

Local Partners

Tackling plastic pollution on our beaches

A clean up of McAuley's Beach will be taking place this Saturday as part of a campaign to tackle the issue of plastic pollution.

Moments from Anzac Day 2017

Anzac Day march in Coffs Harbour.

Photos of Anzac Day services from around the region.

Play School live concert coming to Fraser Coast

Come and celebrate with Big Ted, Little Ted, Humpty and Jemima at the Birthday Party for Play School.

Find out when and where to get tickets.

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Hundreds of cars going for bargain at record Coast auction

Mike Clayton at the Nambour car yard in the lead-up to a previous year's sale.

Impounded cars going under the hammer, no reserves

Simon on life after Married At First Sight

SIMON opens up about what life is like after the cameras stop rolling

Netflix defends 13 Reasons Why

The Netflix series was based on a popular novel written by Jay Asher.

THE disturbing Netflix series has been dogged by controversy.

Fiance’s rage: ‘It’s disgusting behaviour’

Felicity breaks down on Seven year Switch.

Man’s “disgusting behaviour” on Seven Year Switch shocked viewers.

This MKR judge’s face says it all

Although maybe she accidentally sat on a pine cone.

MKR semi-final recap: Squab heads and bad desserts.

Carrie Bickmore caught out before the cameras rolled

The bubbly host looked like her usual... but

Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin given overhaul by stylist

The Croc Hunter family before their transformation. Picture: Nigel Wright

Family matriarch Terri was reportedly the most hesitant to change

Play School live concert coming to Fraser Coast

Come and celebrate with Big Ted, Little Ted, Humpty and Jemima at the Birthday Party for Play School.

Find out when and where to get tickets.

NEW LISTING

17b Bonnie Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $395,000

Set amongst a leafy backdrop in a cul-de-sac location and just a stone's throw from the Coffs CBD, this home offers the privacy of a bush property with all the...

Spacious Beachside Unit

5/32 Karuah Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $285,000

Located on the 1st floor in a pet friendly complex at the Eastern end of Karuah Avenue. This 2 bedroom beach-side unit is generously sized throughout with a large...

Location, location - only metres from beautiful Sapphire Beach...

44 Split Solitary Road, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 4 2 2 $695,000 ...

Stunning home located metres from Sapphire Beach, enjoy the coastal lifestyle of the beach, fishing, surfing or just a stroll on the sand. Only minutes' walk away...

&quot;Prime Park Beach Investment Opportunity&quot;

6-8 Fitzgerald St, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 24 12 12 $3,000,000

Perfect scale investment for SMSF and investors chasing solid rental yield with potential future capital growth in a prime investment location on the Coffs Coast. ...

Inner City Villa...

2/12 Pitt Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $332,000

This neat and tidy two bedroom villa is positioned in a quiet street, across the road from a Council reserve, Westside Tennis Club and very handy to the city...

Perfect location - walking distance to beach and shopping...

5/86 Park Beach Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $365,000 ...

What more can you ask for? Modern two bedroom townhouse in a central location. Walking distance to everything you need from restaurants, shopping and the beach. ...

City Centre with Large Shed. Renovate Now, Develop Later

9 Meadow Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $419,000

This property has bucket loads of potential. A popular location walking distance to Coffs Harbour CBD, the property comprises a generously sized 3 bedroom cottage...

Stunning home in beautiful Korora...

1/21 Ballantine Drive, Korora 2450

House 3 2 2 $569,000

Walking inside this stunning home only three years old, there is nothing more to do but move in and enjoy the Korora lifestyle. On the first level you will find...

&quot;Supersize Family Home&quot;

13 Nina Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 3 2 $519,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac with a tranquil reserve at the rear. Features of the home include 5 large bedrooms, ensuite, spacious formal & informal living...

Modern Home on 2.5 Acres of Peace &amp; Quiet

173 Orara Way, Coramba 2450

House 4 2 2 $629,000

A near new 4 bedroom family home surrounded by picturesque countryside. Enjoy 2.5 acres of usable land, perfect for a hobby farm, or even just some extra space to...

Regional NSW house prices surge

Prices rise along the eastern seaboard, how did your house fare?

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!