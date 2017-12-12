Menu
Big money to improve facilities on the Nambucca

TOP UP: Improvements are coming to Macksville Park and other Nambucca community venues.
Greg White
by

AN upgrade of Allan Gillet Oval in Macksville is coming with money allocated to three projects under the NSW Regional Growth Fund.

The home of the Macksville Gift and Macksville Sea Eagles rugby league team will receive new lighting, have the security fence replaced and the kiosk kitchen renovated with funding of $213,050 announced by Member for Oxley, Melinda Pavey.

"The investment will provide Shire residents with improved facilities the region can enjoy and is fantastic news for the Nambucca,” she said.

"Our community has been calling out for upgrades to local facilities and I'm thrilled these can now begin.”

Mrs Pavey guided the application made by Nambucca Shire Council which will also see $130,950 spent on behalf of Bowraville Connections to upgrade amenities including the construction of a barbecue area and connecting path.

However, the big ticket item is $500,000 dedicated to Coronation Park at Nambucca Heads.

New lighting will make the iconic venue very attractive to sporting groups wishing to conduct night time fixtures while improving safety for team training.

Round two of funding opens in March 2018.

Details at www.nsw.gov.au/strongercountrycommunities

　

Topics:  allan gillett oval bowraville connections coronation park nambucca heads macksville gift macksville sea eagles member for oxley melinda pavey nambucca shire council nsw regional growth fund

