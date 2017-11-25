Menu
Big money boost is up for grabs for local football

OPPORTUNITY: Local football clubs can apply for Asian Cup Legacy funding grants.
GRASSROOTS football clubs can be made better thanks to a $4.1million fund.

NSW Minister for Sport Stuart Ayres said the money will help deliver better facilities to local football clubs across NSW.

"I encourage local football clubs to apply for up to 50per cent of the cost of building amenities or upgrading facilities, with a funding contribution of $50,000-$150,000 per project,” Mr Ayres said.

"We know that improving local sports infrastructure helps build stronger communities and improves participation amongst children and adults alike.”

The NSW Asian Cup Legacy Fund is a joint initiative of the NSW Government, Football NSW and Northern NSW

Football.

"Projects that are eligible include upgrades or developments to existing pitches, amenities and facilities, including irrigation, seating, canteens, lights, fencing, change rooms and storage spaces,” Northern NSW Football chief executive David Eland said.

Sixteen clubs successfully applied for $1.8million in grants during the first round of applications in 2016/17.

More than 1000 affiliated football clubs are now eligible for more than $2.3million in funding for round two in 2017/18.

Funding applications will close on Friday, March 2, 2018.

More information can be found at https://sport.nsw .gov.au/clubs/grants.

Topics:  football grants north coast football nsw government

Coffs Coast Advocate
