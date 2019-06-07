What we know about Big Little Lies 2

Fancy a trip to Monterey?

There's only one more sleep until the hugely-anticipated second season of Big Little Lies premieres on Foxtel, more than a year after that cliffhanger.

The star-studded cast all return in the HBO drama, with more lies, deception, political parenting and marriage dramas than before, as the 'Monterey five' deal with the fallout from the murder of Perry Wright.

Basically, things are bound to get messy.

Here is everything you need to get you up to speed ahead of the first episode.

First look at Big Little Lies season 2 with Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep

AIR DATE

The second season of Big Little Lies airs tomorrow, June 10.

The first episode will stream express from the US at 11am on Fox Showcase, Foxtel, and then a prime time viewing again at 8.30pm.

New episodes will air weekly on Mondays at 11am.

The latest episodes will also be available to stream on demand.

HOW TO WATCH IN AUSTRALIA

You will need a Foxtel subscription.

While it takes several business days for your iQ4 box to arrive, you can sign up to Foxtel online and view programs immediately from your phone or computer.

CAST

The Monterey five are back. Picture: Twitter/HBO

All the regulars return including Reese Witherspoon (Madeline), Nicole Kidman (Celeste), Laura Dern (Renata), Zoe Kravitz (Bonnie) and Shailene Woodley (Jane).

Oscar winning actor Meryl Streep joined the ranks as Perry's mother Mary Louise Wright who wants answers about the death of her son, played by Alexander Skarsgard.

Crystal Fox also comes on board as the mother of Zoe Kravitz' character Bonnie, while we also welcome the addition of second-grade teacher Michael Perkins (Mo McRae).

Big Little Lies season 2 images. Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep (right).

Douglas Smith, of Big Love fame, plays a newbie named Corey Brockfield who's an "offbeat surfer, aspiring marine biologist, and Jane's co-worker.

WHERE WE LEFT OFF

The season finale ended on a major cliffhanger, when the 'Monterey five' fought back against Celeste's violent husband Perry, knocking him down a flight of stairs and killing him.

We finished with an ominous scene, with the ladies looking fearful as their kids played on the beach as detective Adrienne Quinlan (Merrin Dungey), who had been investigating Perry's death, watched them from a distance.

Nicole Kidman, left, and Alexander Skarsgard in Big Little Lies. Picture: Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/HBO via AP

WHAT WE CAN EXPECT

Streep's character is expected to cause friction, as she seeks to find out what happened to her son.

In the trailer, there is a scene where Streep's character makes a veiled accusation at Madeline about Perry - leaving her stumped and unable to answer.

"I want to know what happened that night. I'm very tempted to ask you but I don't think I would get the truth, would I?" she quizzed.

There is also a tense moment when newbie Corey approaches Jane and asks: "You're one of the Monterey five, right?"

She then asks him what he means before confiding in Madeline, Celeste and Renata in a car, saying: "We all have scarlet letters on our backs."

It's also been confirmed Skarsgard will return in flashback form.

Big Little Lies season 2, episode 1 airs on Foxtel tomorrow at 11am