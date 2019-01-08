First look at new season of Big Little Lies

A NEW year means new streaming pleasure, and it looks like binge watchers are in for a real treat in 2019.

On top of a brief first-look at the final season of Game of Thrones , Big Little Lies has also been teased by HBO, and it gives fans of the show a first look at the hugely anticipated second series.

first sneak peek of Big Little Lies Season 2, THAT'S WHAT WE DESERVE pic.twitter.com/pd4rjPukog — best of big little lies (@bllposts) 7 January 2019

The preview may only go for a few seconds but it packs a punch, as we are introduced to Perry's mum, a new character played by the one and only Meryl Streep, who is demanding answers about the death of her son (Alexander Skarsgard).

It looks like she is possibly talking to Reese Witherspoon's character Madeline, but this could just be editing.

The footage then snaps to the big hitters in the cast, including Madeline, Jane (Shailene Woodley), Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz), Celeste (Nicole Kidman) and Renata (Laura Dern) as they pose in a police line-up in the same outfits they wore to the school fundraiser in the first season finale.

Fans will remember that was the night the women fought back against Celeste's violent husband Perry, knocking him down a flight of stairs to his death.

Interestingly, Perry's character is reportedly returning for the second season despite his seemingly definitive end.

Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman star in Big Little Lies season 2.

Fans have speculated that either he didn't actually die, or is possibly returning in flashback form.

It will be interesting to see what else season 2 has in store, given the final scene showed the leading ladies relaxed on the beach watching their kids play.

They were all being watched at a distanced by detective Adrienne Quinlan (Merrin Dungey) who had been investigating Perry's death.

Judging by the first season's shocking twists, we suggest expecting the unexpected.

The second season has no release date yet however Kidman was quoted on New Year's Eve touting a possible June release.