Big is beautiful for the Clarks

The Clark family from Coffs Harbour is on a mission to see all of Australia's big things.

FROM bogans to deck chairs and don't forget our beautiful banana, a Coffs Harbour family is attempting to visit all the Aussie 'big things'.

Every year since 2016 they have been hitting the road for up to six weeks at a time, and by the end of their current Queensland tour, the family will have ticked off 200 of the Aussie icons.

"Our first big thing, of course, had to be in our home town of Coffs Harbour.

"People think it's really cool - and brave with four kids in a motorhome,” says mum and main instigator Teneille Clarke.

The eldest is 15-year-old Jesse and the Clarke clan hope to see all the big things (they estimate there are approximately 300 across Australia) by the time he is 18.

"He was a bit hesitant but - not that he would admit it - he is having fun.”

Husband Ross along with Ethan (13), Nevada (10) and Winter (3) are plotting their journey on their Facebook page: The Clarks Big Things Tour.

" I've always been fascinated with Australia's big things and by seeing Australia this way, it takes us to places we wouldn't normally ever go to,” Teneille explained.

Asked to name a favourite Teneille is stumped.

"Maybe the best is still to come I honestly really love them all because of the stories behind them and the creativity and thought process that has gone into the designs and why.

"One that particularly touched me was the big wind chimes in Wellington. It was big thing number16 for us. Otherwise named the Wellington Gateway Sculpture it has lots of meaning and symbolism. This beautiful sculpture was made out of metal from the Wellington bridge that collapsed in 1989 due to a truck accident.”

Other big things that rate a special mention are The Big Bogan in Nyngan, The Mozzie In Hexham, The Big Apple in Tallong, The Big Kookaburra in Kurri Kurri, The Big Wine Bottle in Rutherglen and the huge Deckchair in Winton.

Some of the weirdest she's seen are The Big Ant in Salt Ash and the Big Sausage in Toowoomba.

Teneille, a midwife at the local hospital, moved to Coffs Harbour with her husband in 2008.

"The past 10 years have flown, we absolutely love it here and couldn't imagine being anywhere else.”