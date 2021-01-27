Big hats celebrate big hearts in Glenreagh

If you are lucky enough to put on the giant hat in Glenreagh on Australia Day, you know you have done something right.

Australia Day festivities in the village of Glenreagh were rather less formal than its’ big city counterpart but were no less significant, with a number of residents being recognised for their work in the community.

With each award winner expected to don a giant blue hat before a community-wide egg and spoon race, thong throwing comp and cricket match – it made for some hilarious scenes.

Master of Ceremonies George Bennett presented the Glenreagh Citizen of the Year award for 2021 to community man Noel Backman, who’s commitment to the Orara Valley cannot be questioned.

Mr Backman has been working tirelessly for the community for years and is deeply involved with almost every group in the Orara Valley including the Orara Valley Lions Club, Glenreagh Heartstart, Orara Valley Progress Association, Glenreagh Rural Fire Service and Glenreagh Mountain Railway.

Nola York was recognised for her efforts arranging a Christmas display in her home for the last 21 years, this year raising almost $3000 through her Cancer Appeal donation box in the process.

Ross and Faye Neil were honoured for their outstanding effort in assisting fire affected families in the district by helping them with applications for financial assistance and their work in other community groups.

Honi and JP Reifler enjoying their time in the big hats.

Jennie Seed and Alan Sawyer were recognised for their contribution to the school canteen and managing the monthly local village market. Mr Sawyer says he makes the best toast for the early arrivals and their joint effort provides a valuable source of income for the local school P and C Association.

John-Pierre OAM and Honi Reifler OAM received an award for their work through the Sherwood Cliffs Drug rehabilitation Centre and their keen interest in village happenings, including the local Memorial Museum.