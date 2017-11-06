Big dollars allocated to help reduce food waste

GIVING TYPE: Coffs' Reap Food Rescue coordinator Julie Ferguson is among those saving food from landfill.

COUNCILS and food relief agencies may now apply for grants to help rescue surplus food before it is sent to landfill.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, has announced the creation of a $2 million fund with individual grants of up to $200,000 available to support projects that raise awareness and improve education on food rescue.

"We need to increase the volume of food donated and capture more good food before it becomes a waste” he said.

"These grants will ultimately lead to less good quality food going in landfill.

"Instead the food will go to people in need.”

Previous NSW Government funding for vans, fridges and freezers is already helping divert 6000 tonnes of surplus food from landfill each year.

NSW EPA staff are available to help charities prepare applications which close on November 22.

Information at www.epa.nsw.gov.au/working-together/grants/organics-infrastructure-fund