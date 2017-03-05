Big community creates a big event

They're off and racing in the Olympic distance 'Standard' event of the bcu Coffs Tri.

WHEN Sinclair Black was talking about the bcu Coffs Tri with a Triathlon Australia official who is in Coffs Harbour for the weekend, the event organiser said Triathlon Australia is blown away by the sense of community while the athletes swim, ride and run.

"He said I can't believe this community vibe you've got," Mr Black said.

"You look around, all of the sponsors are local, all the people that are volunteers are local. We've got some big businesses here like Faircloth and Reynolds, bcu and the C.ex Group who all started here in Coffs and they're all here, all of their volunteers are here and without that kind of support we wouldn't have this great community event."

As the event organiser who sees all of the entries come in, Mr Black said it's obvious the bcu Coffs Tri attracts a lot of people to the Coffs Coast.

"More than 60% of competitors are from outside this region. Not just the postcodes but this whole region. South of Port Macquarie and north of the border," he said.

"So it's great to see a lot of Queenslanders and also a lot of Sydney people taking part with a lot of other competition on at the moment like the New Zealand Ironman and the Wollongong Triathlon and we're still the biggest triathlon happening today in this country.

"It's just fantastic to see this kind of support and the more and more people who experience that ride and that swim and run, without sounding like a biased local, we do have a brilliant course."

And those numbers continue to grow.

Now into its fifth year, this weekend saw a record number of entries into the various Coffs Tri events on offer.

"We've grown at a really solid 20% every year and I think that just shows that this event's here to stay," Mr Black said.

"We're not an overnight event that happen in these local towns a lot of the time, we're here for the long term and Destination NSW has backed us now and to have the NSW state championships here has just taken it all to another level now."