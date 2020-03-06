BIG CHANGES: New motorway section to open soon

ANOTHER piece of the Pacific Motorway puzzle will soon be completed shortly as the Maclean to Tyndale section will be opened.

The 12-kilometre section of new motorway between Tyndale and Maclean will open to traffic with changes at newly constructed interchanges at Maclean and Tyndale.

The newly renamed Big River Way, which is the current Pacific Highway will continue to connect communities across the region as sections of the upgraded highway are opened to traffic and the existing road is bypassed.

At Tyndale, there will be a split interchange. Tyndale north interchange will open in its permanent arrangement as part of this first traffic change, while the south interchange will open as part of the upgrade between Tyndale and Glenugie.

At Maclean, the interchange will open in two stages. The eastern roundabout and two temporary intersections will give access to the new carriageway, while work continues to build the western roundabout.

This arrangement will be in place for about three months.

Tyndale Pacific Motorway interchange looking north

In the second stage of Maclean interchange work, the permanent northbound on and off-ramps, western roundabout and overpass bridge will all open.

At Maclean, southbound motorists will use on and off-ramps for access from and to the motorway. They will have temporary access to Maclean via Jubilee Street while work continues to build the western roundabout.

Northbound motorists will access the motorway via a temporary intersection 300 metres south of Ferry Park.

Access to local businesses or residences on Big River Way remains the same.

For residents on the affected by the change of name, they will receive a letter from Clarence Valley Council with formal notification of their new address. Clarence Valley Council will provide new address information to Australia Post, Australian Electoral Commission, Australian Taxation Office and emergency services.

At Tyndale, the north interchange includes a southbound off-ramp and a northbound on-ramp. To travel north of Tyndale can access the carriageway from the northbound on-ramp, or continue via Big River Way to Maclean.

A new intersection will open at Tyndale to give access to the northbound on-ramp and Big River Way.

All traffic will continue to use the existing Pacific Highway (Big River Way) between Glenugie and Tyndale.

New Maclean Pacific Motorway interchange.

The 12km stretch of the new motorway has more than 7km of soft soil settlement treatment, more than 1 million cubic metres of soil and 11 bridges, including the new Shark Creek bridge, the second largest in the project behind the river crossing at Harwood.

As part of building the upgrade, there will be traffic changes on the Pacific Highway at Farlows Flat from mid-March, weather permitting.

This work will be carried out in two stages with stage one permanently moving southbound traffic onto about two kilometres of new carriageway (one lane only) between Farlows Flat and Yamba interchange.

This traffic arrangement will be in place for about six weeks to maintain capacity on the road network while construction continues on the upgrade.

Stage two, will involve opening this section of the highway to dual carriageway in April, weather permitting.

An update is being delivered to local residents to help people get familiar with the new traffic arrangements.”

The Woolgoolga to Ballina project team will hold three community drop-in sessions to answer questions about the upcoming traffic changes. No formal presentation will be given, so people can attend at any time:

Monday 16 March, 10am to 1pm, Ferry Park Maclean

Tuesday 17 March, 5pm to 7pm, Maclean Civic Hall

Wednesday 18 March, 5pm to 7pm, Tyndale site compound, Gate 67.4 Pacific Highway

Tyndale Pacific motorway interchange looking north.

In current work on the roads, from Monday, there will be up to six days of work next to the Pacific Highway at Mororo to carry out asphalt work and allow vehicles to access site. Motorists can expect traffic control and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

Asphalting and excavation work will be carried out for up to five nights on the Pacific Highway between Tyndale and Maclean, from Monday. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h between 6pm and 6am.

Also from Monday, there will be up to five days of work on the Pacific Highway at Tyndale to remove concrete traffic barriers and carry out asphalt work. Motorists can expect lane closures and a reduced speed limit of 60km/h. There will also be short stoppages at times on Monday between 6am and 6pm.

Further south from Monday, there will be up to four days of work on the Pacific Highway at Glenugie to install signage and remove concrete barriers. Motorists can expect traffic control and short stoppages at times between 7am and 6pm.

From Thursday, there will be two nights of work on the Pacific Highway at Woodburn to carry out line making, asphalting and signage installation. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic alert between 6pm and 6am.

Also from Thursday, there will be up to two nights of work on the Pacific Highway at Harwood to carry out line marking and signage installation. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and full stops in both directions between 6pm and 6am.

Additional changes to local roads

From Monday, work will be carried out on the southbound on-ramp connection of the Yamba interchange including asphalting and building a concrete median. A temporary detour will be in place for southbound motorists accessing the Pacific Highway from Yamba Road.

Traffic control will be in place on Jubilee Street at Townsend and McIntyres Lane at Gulmarrad for six days from Monday to install signage and allow access to site. Motorists can expect lane closures, a reduced speed limit of 40km/h and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

The old Mororo Bridge is temporarily closed while drainage is installed.

For more information on the project visit pacifichighway.nsw.gov.au