Big boys paving the way for Comets

Brad Greenshields
| 5th Aug 2017 4:30 AM
MUSCLING UP: The Coffs Harbour forward pack, which includes Josh Boyd, has been make life easier for the Comets backs.
MUSCLING UP: The Coffs Harbour forward pack, which includes Josh Boyd, has been make life easier for the Comets backs.

COFFS Harbour coach Kerrod Selmes knows when his forward pack is firing, the Comets are well on their way to victory.

In the second half of the season the Coffs Harbour big boppers have been dominating opposition packs and Selmes is full of praise for his forwards.

"They're all doing their job and playing really good football actually," Selmes said.

"If they're going forward it makes it so much easier for myslef and Nathan Curry."

This afternoon's match at Geoff King Motors Park is about more than just a clash between fierce local rivals.

Coffs Harbour is conducting its annual Pink Silks Charity Day.

The club will be auctioning off the first grade player's pink jerseys and this year there's an added fund raiser that's a tad peculiar.

There's a few lads in the Comets line-up who've been sporting beards and this afternoon there'll be a few pink beards out on the field.

Without doubt the most hirsute Comet is lock Chad Isles. There's a 'Chad's Shave for Charity' GoFundMe page and $500 have already been raised ahead of tonight's big shave.

While his players are preparing to play semi-final football next week, Woolgoolga coach Brenden Pellegrino said tomorrow's match against Nambucca Heads isn't so much about the playing group but the loyal supporters instead.

"Even though we're in the semis this is the last time we'll be playing at home for the year so we want to give supporters something to go out with that makes them happy," Pellegrino said.

There is a slight chance Woolgoolga can miss the semis if they lose to the Roosters.

But it will take a miracle from Orara Valley that would rival the gold medal won by the US ice hockey team back in 1980 for the Axemen to tip out Woolgoolga.

Nobody thought the Americans could beat the Russians in those Olympics, just like nobody believes the Axemen can go into enemy territory tomorrow and defeat the unbeaten Grafton Ghosts.

But you never know. Sporting miracles can happen.

GROUP 2

Saturday
Coffs Harbour v Sawtell

Sunday
Woolgoolga v Nambucca Heads
Macksville v South Grafton
Grafton Ghosts v Orara Valley

Topics:  coffs harbour comets country rugby league group 2 pink silks rugby league

