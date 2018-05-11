Big Banana plans big for the future

SOMEBODY seems to have got their wires crossed about the future of the Big Banana and other great assets of Coffs Harbour once the bypass detours traffic to the west.

As recognisable to Australians as the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Uluru, the tourism landmark has been sitting on the hillside on the northern edge of the city for the past 54 years and its future prospects will evolve in tune with city development.

Like the sphinx, it has silently watched fashions change, fads come and go and economic fortunes slide up and down as the nation has modernised.

What is now known as the Big Banana Fun Park, to give it its full title, is poised to welcome new generations of visitors as the Coffs Coast moves to the final stage of becoming a truly international destination.

"We are very excited about the recent news of federal funding for the Coffs Harbour bypass,” general manager Michael Lockman said.

"It has been a long time coming and will improve the look, feel, liveability and appeal of our beautiful city.

"We have been very focused on developing the Big Banana Fun Park in recent years to make it even more of an attraction and destination.”

Since 2000, the park has been transformed into a one-stop entertainment venue.

Apart from a certain monument out front still observing the passing parade, those who visited back in 1964 would hardly recognise the place.

The state-of-the-art laser tag arena, a 36-hole mini golf course, the biggest water park between Sydney and the Gold Coast, the biggest slide in the country and the latest addition of the Go Bananas Fun Zone are a far cry from the milk bar and souvenir shop there in the beginning.

"Guests are spending a lot more time at the park rather than just dropping in for a quick pit stop,” Mr Lockman said.

"(With the bypass coming) we are very confident tourists will continue to take the short detour into Coffs.

"There are many more exciting changes to come, including the potential of short-term accommodation with magnificent ocean views and even more new and exciting attractions.”