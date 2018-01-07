Big Banana lights up for the ladies of the Coffs Coast

The Big Banana is lighting up in pink this week in support of the ladies of Coffs Harbour and cancer charities.

THE Big Banana is looking on the pink side of life this week.

The big icon is taking on a hot pink tone in support of local charity the Pink Silks Trust, which is preparing it's annual Pink Silks Ladies Race Day next Sunday from 12pm to 5pm at the Coffs Harbour Racing Club.

Coffs Harbour Pink Silks Perpetual Trust chair and co-founder Tanya Johnson said the aim of the race day is to try and see the ongoing fundraising total hit the $750,000 mark, in this the race day's 11th year.

The funds raised are then distributed to local women's and cancer charities and programs on the Coffs Coast.

As a major sponsor of the kids fashions on the field, The Big Banana's Max the Monkey will be seen at the race day for a meet and greet with families and support this great cause.

Come along to The Big Banana Fun Park and have your photo taken with The Big Banana in pink up until Thursday, January 2018.

Readers are encouraged to upload their photos of The Big Banana in pink onto The Big Banana Facebook page.

For more on the Pink Silks Ladies Race Day see Wednesday's Coffs Coast Advocate.