Big Banana goes back to its roots as bunches ripen

The Big Banana will be running a roadside stall on Friday to mark National Banana Day.

Drop in on Friday from 11am to 5pm to visit its good old-fashioned banana roadside stall, right out the front of The Big Banana.



"This National Banana Day is like no other, while the entire park remains closed temporarily, the bananas keep growing and our staff keep harvesting and dipping," Big Banana General Manager Michael Lockman said.

The following will be on offer:

• Farm fresh bananas @ $1.99 per kilo

• The famous choc coated bananas

• Dried bananas

• Banana lollies

• Banana jams and chutneys

• Giveaways for the kids

The roadside stall will sell farm grown bananas. Bebenjy

"We can't wait to welcome you back to The Big Banana Fun Park when restrictions have eased, but in the meantime, stop in and grab some banana's and help us celebrate this iconic attraction," he said.

"Of course, we will be following strict social distancing requirements and all sales will be cashless, with Eftpos only available. Our staff will even happily deliver the bananas to your car.

Every sale will receive an entry to win a family Big Bunch of Fun pass, which will be drawn and announced on Monday May 4.

"We also have a 'Guess how many bananas on the bunch' competition running on our Facebook Page.



"Check it out and cast your guess today. We hope to see you Friday."