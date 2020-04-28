Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

Big Banana goes back to its roots as bunches ripen

28th Apr 2020 4:00 PM
The Big Banana will be running a roadside stall on Friday to mark National Banana Day.
The Big Banana will be running a roadside stall on Friday to mark National Banana Day.

THE Big Banana Fun Park is going back to its roots for National Banana Day, this Friday.

Drop in on Friday from 11am to 5pm to visit its good old-fashioned banana roadside stall, right out the front of The Big Banana.

"This National Banana Day is like no other, while the entire park remains closed temporarily, the bananas keep growing and our staff keep harvesting and dipping," Big Banana General Manager Michael Lockman said. 

The Big Banana's famous choc covered bananas will be offer.
The Big Banana's famous choc covered bananas will be offer.

The following will be on offer: 

• Farm fresh bananas @ $1.99 per kilo
• The famous choc coated bananas
• Dried bananas
• Banana lollies
• Banana jams and chutneys
• Giveaways for the kids

The roadside stall will sell farm grown bananas.
The roadside stall will sell farm grown bananas. Bebenjy

"We can't wait to welcome you back to The Big Banana Fun Park when restrictions have eased, but in the meantime, stop in and grab some banana's and help us celebrate this iconic attraction," he said. 

"Of course, we will be following strict social distancing requirements and all sales will be cashless, with Eftpos only available. Our staff will even happily deliver the bananas to your car.

Every sale will receive an entry to win a family Big Bunch of Fun pass, which will be drawn and announced on Monday May 4.

"We also have a 'Guess how many bananas on the bunch' competition running on our Facebook Page.

"Check it out and cast your guess today. We hope to see you Friday."

big banana national banana day roadside bananas
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dolphin Marine Park offered a funding lifeline

        premium_icon Dolphin Marine Park offered a funding lifeline

        News During the Covid-19 pandemic the Coffs Harbour attraction has carried considerable costs keeping staff employed and animals fed behind closed doors.

        Royal commission closing soon, so have your say now

        premium_icon Royal commission closing soon, so have your say now

        News Time is running out to contribute to the Royal Commission into National Natural...

        UPDATE: Mayor responds to calls for staff pay cut

        premium_icon UPDATE: Mayor responds to calls for staff pay cut

        News UPDATE: Mayor responds to calls for senior staff to take a pay cut.

        NSW eases restrictions on home visits

        NSW eases restrictions on home visits

        News NSW will ease its social distancing restrictions