BIG HELP: Here's the tasty treat representing The Big Banana Fun Park in the PANDSI Cake-off.
Offbeat

Big Banana cake a tasty fundraiser

Greg White
by
12th May 2018 6:00 AM

THE Big Banana Fun Park needs your help to win a national competition while raising funds for a worthy cause.

Canberra pastry cook Megan Boom chose our famous landmark as the model for a cake, entered in a competition involving other 'big things' across Australia.

The PANDSI Cake-off supports Post And Ante Natal Depression Support And Information Inc, a group offering information on a range of disorders to women, partners and interested others including health professionals.

Funds raised provide ongoing telephone support, a drop-in service and trains workers to assist.

Sales and marketing manager at the Big Banana, Raj Garcha, said the competition was a terrific idea.

"Volunteer bakers raise money leading up to the event in which their baked cake is auctioned off,” she said.

"The cake that raises the highest amount of funds from the donations and auctioned combined will be on the front cover of the 2019 PANDSI Calendar.

"Since the start our closest rival has been the Big Pineapple and last Wednesday we jumped past them into the lead.

"However, we now need the help of the public to keep us number one with donations closing this Sunday, May 13.”

To keep The Big Banana Fun Park in the lead, simply donate via www.gofundme.com/aussiebigthings

Place The Big Banana in the comments section before hitting submit so your donation is allocated to Megan's cake.

For more visit www.facebook.com/pandsicakeoff/

australia's big things big pineapple megan boom pandsi cake-off post and ante natal depression support and informa raj garcha the big banana fun park
Coffs Coast Advocate

