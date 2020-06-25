Big bag of cocaine ‘thrown’ under car
A BIG bag of cocaine was allegedly thrown under a nearby vehicle during a traffic stop that landed a Cairns man and woman in cells.
Far North Tactical Crime Squad officers arrested and charged a 37-year-old Edge Hill man and a 33-year-old Holloways Beach woman after finding an alleged significant quantity of drugs early this morning.
Officers intercepted a vehicle on Greenslopes St at Edge Hill at around 1.15am before detaining the occupants and conducting a search of the vehicle.
"It will be alleged the Edge Hill man initially provided a false name before exiting the vehicle and throwing a plastic clip-sealed bag underneath a nearby vehicle," police said in a statement.
Officers recovered the bag which allegedly contained a large quantity of cocaine.
The man was arrested and charged with one count each of possessing a dangerous drug and contravening a requirement.
He was scheduled to appear at Cairns Magistrates Court this morning.
It was further alleged a small clip-sealed bag containing methylamphetamine was also located during the search.
The Holloways Beach woman was charged with one count of possessing a dangerous drug and is expected to appear at Cairns Magistrates court on July 22.
Originally published as Big bag of cocaine 'thrown' under car