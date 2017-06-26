Bicycles bringing business to coast and country tourism

WORKSHOPS held from the coast to the hinterland are leading to a surge in bike tourism.

A partnership between CyclelifeHQ and Bellingen Shire Council has seen gatherings in Urunga, Bellingen and Dorrigo with general manager Liz Jeremy saying interested parties can now see how easy it is to link their business with this growing sector of the tourism market.

"The Coffs Coast and Bellingen Shire are attracting a lot of attention from cyclists and the region is gaining recognition as a world class destination for mountain bike riding,” she said.

"We are receiving interest from various groups wanting to hold events and develop infrastructure.

"When you hear stories of how mountain biking is bigger than skiing in places like Whistler in Canada, you start to realise just how big this industry is.”

Ms Jeremy said biking is a clean activity suited to national parks and state forests.

"Bongil Bongil National Park is one of the first in NSW to offer mountain biking as an approved recreational activity.” said Ms. Jeremy.