Beyonce wows at Coachella
Music

Beyonce battles through near-wardrobe malfunction

by Tyler McCarthy
16th Apr 2018 8:29 AM

ALL eyes were on Beyonce's historic headline performance at Coachella, which made her ensuing wardrobe malfunction all the more noticeable.

However, with a little creative one-hand choreography, the performer kept it professional and allowed the show to go on.

Beyonce performs with the original members of Destiny’s Child Saturday during the Coachella Music and Arts Festival. Picture: AFP/ Kyle Grillot
Beyonce performs with the original members of Destiny’s Child Saturday during the Coachella Music and Arts Festival. Picture: AFP/ Kyle Grillot

As previously reported, Beyonce reunited with her original group, Destiny's Child, at the main event of the popular music festival. During her performance, which was streamed live, many fans noticed that one of the star's five outfit changes during her performance took a turn for the worse.

While dancing with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, her camouflage bodysuit with thigh-high boots started to slip at the top, prompting Beyonce to hold the strap with one hand to prevent unwanted exposure as she continued her set.

Beyonce performs with Destiny’s Child.
Beyonce performs with Destiny’s Child.

Later, fans noticed that the same outfit gave her the same issue during her dance-off with sister Solange. In addition, one of her knee-high boots slipped down to her ankle. Needless to say, Twitter users noticed the slip and reacted with nothing but admiration for Beyonce's ability to continue on.

 

 

Other users were quick to joke that the person responsible for her attire was likely in some serious hot water for the onstage mix up.

 

 

According to People, designer Olivier Rousteing made all five of her looks in collaboration with Beyonce, her stylist Marni Senofonte and the rest of her team.

 

Stunning.
Stunning.

 

 

Nailed it.
Nailed it.

 

This article was originally published on Fox News and is reproduced with permission.

beyonce coachella destiny's child kelly rowland michelle williams

