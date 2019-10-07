Betting agency’s $1.35m masterstroke

NRL fans are still reeling following Sunday's controversial Grand Final finish between the Sydney Roosters and Canberra Raiders.

Raiders players and fans were left heartbroken after losing 14-8, but one betting agency have delivered with a PR masterstroke.

Neutral rugby league fans jumped on board the Raiders bandwagon ahead of the big game with the majority of Aussies getting behind the underdog storyline.

The controversial ending sent social media into a tailspin and not long after the final siren, Sportsbet showed they were on the fans side.

Punters who chucked their hard earned on the Raiders saluting in the Grand Final would have felt the pain of the loss, but thanks to the betting agency the rawness will be lesser after the announcement of the "justice refunds".

In total the company refunded over 38,000 bets to customers who had backed the Raiders with the amount being a staggering $1.35 million.

JUSTICE REFUND: We've now refunded $1.35 million in bonus bets to customers who backed the Raiders head-to-head in the GF and also outright markets. An absolute heartbreaker 😢 #NRLGF pic.twitter.com/wqKJinghUc — Sportsbet.com.au (@sportsbetcomau) October 6, 2019

"We grieved as a nation last night as (James) Tedesco crossed the line, and after such a remarkable season, we thought it'd only be just to refund the loyal Canberra supporters,'' said sportsbet.com.au's Rich Hummerston.

The move was praised by punters with many fans tagging other betting agency's in reply to the tweet from Sportsbet hoping for similar treatment.

The NRL's biggest game of the year was filled with several controversial moments, but none were bigger than in the final 10 minutes of the game when referee Ben Cummins appeared to call six again with Canberra five-eighth Jack Wighton with the ball before sticking his arm in the air to signal it was the last tackle.

It sparked widespread outrage on social media and left Channel 9 commentators fuming over the change of mind in the moment by the referees.

Jack Wighton mimics the referees six-again signal.

"I'm sure he indicated six more?" Channel 9's Ray Warren said in commentary.

"They did, they waved six again and then they changed their mind," Phil Gould said.

"Hang on, maybe the Bunker was telling them they made a mistake are they?" Warren said.

"Did they not wave six again? Wighton is saying 'you waved six again' otherwise I would have kicked," Gould said before it was confirmed. "That is a wave of six again."

Although the pain of the controversial finish won't entirely dissipate, the move from Sportsbet softens the blow a touch.