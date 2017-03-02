Better than a birds' eye view

UP ABOVE: A drone carrying LiDAR technology surveys a macadamia farm on the Coffs Coast.

FARMERS on the Coffs Coast got a view of their land they had had likely never seen before.

North Coast Local Land Services contracted Jeremy Sofonia, who teamed up with unmanned aerial vehicle pilot Lincoln Haycraft, to fly over macadamia farms and capture a landscape shot unlike any other.

Mr Sofonia works for a company, Rhino Imaging, which specialises in LiDAR imaging.

He said LiDAR was similar to radar but used lasers instead of radio waves to capture a more detailed picture of the landscape.

Mr Sofonia said the information captured by the UAV created a 3D image and help farmers get more of an idea what is happening with their land.

"One of the things holding back macadamia farming is erosion and land loss,” he said.

"Research shows the loss of top soil directly affects yields.”

Mr Sofonia said the LiDAR technology enabled farmers to be more sustainable and create a better yield from crops to macadamia nuts.

"We're able to image the ground fairly accurate,” he said.

"For a farmer, that's pretty useful because we can see what's happening to the ground underneath their trees.”

Mr Sofonia said LiDAR technology had previously been used on larger farms, using larger aircraft. But he said the ability to now use remote controlled drones enabled the technology to be used on smaller farms in a more cost efficient way.