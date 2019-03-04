Betten gets the better of the wet to claim victory

WHAT A FEELING: Brisbane's Sam Betten claims victory in the rain on Sunday at the 2019 bcu Coffs Tri.

TRIATHLON: Sam Betten made the five-hour trip from Brisbane worth every minute after winning the 2019 bcu Coffs Tri on Sunday.

Betten was in a two-way battle with Yamba's Lindsey Wall for the majority of the event and they both had to fight through the wet weather.

Betten held a five-second advantage after the swim but Wall took control of the event during the bike leg, taking a seven second lead.

The Alderley resident didn't panic though, keeping his composure as he caught up to Wall on the final leg.

"We were running side by side for most of the run; we were constantly changing between first and second which makes it really exciting,” Betten said.

"I put a big surge on with 600m to go and I broke him; I knew after that I had it won.

"I was really happy to run 34 minutes in the wet.”

Betten finished with a time of 1:53:32, 19 seconds ahead of Wall.

The 32-year-old is a perennial contender on the Australian and international triathlon scene, having raced for more than 15 years collecting his fair share of victories.

He also has fond memories of Coffs, as the triathlon was one of his first events when he began competing.

"I would have only been about 15 or 16 trying to qualify for the junior World Championships.”

"I've always wanted to come back and compete in the event but I've never been able to make it.

"So it was great to come full circle all these years later.”

Betten was full of praise for event organisers, saying their professionalism makes a huge difference for the athletes.

"I've raced all over the world but the organisation in Coffs put on a phenomenal event... I can't talk highly enough of them.”

Betten, who also competes in ironman events, believes he has 10 years left in his career and is ready to make the most of it.

"There's still a lot of major international races I want to go to and do well in; I'm off to the Philippines in March.”