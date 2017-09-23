32°
Best young talent in the land to kick off in Coffs

National Youth Championships for boys ,football at Coffs C.ex stadium. 14 yrs Northern NSW Country pair Joel Guy and Aaron Searle playing in the (R) for NNSW..03 October 2016.
National Youth Championships for boys ,football at Coffs C.ex stadium. 14 yrs Northern NSW Country pair Joel Guy and Aaron Searle playing in the (R) for NNSW..03 October 2016. Trevor Veale
Brad Greenshields
OF the more than 450 fine junior soccer players from around Australia who will be playing in Coffs Harbour this week, there's nine who will be enjoying the familiar surroundings.

The Northern NSW Country squads for the upcoming FFA National Youth Championships for Boys boast nine Coffs Coast boys who will be taking on the best in the country at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

The quartet of Jacob Field, Marcus Field, Baden Rees, James Shanahan will be playing in the Northern NSW Country's 13 years boys while five local boys, Duncan Couper, Mabior Garang, Harrison O'Garey, Zane Skrtic, Addison Tyas are in the 14 years squad.

The Championships kick off on Monday morning with 28 teams from around the country representing their State.

After more than a decade of hosting these championships for both boys and girls, under the existing bid agreement this is the final year of the Championships being held in Coffs Harbour.

Northern NSW Football chief executive David Eland said NNSWF has had the pleasure of hosting the Championships and highlighted the talented pathways that the Championships create for the players involved.

"Northern NSW Football has had the pleasure of hosting both the Westfield National Youth Championships for Girls and the FFA National Youth Championships for Boys in Coffs Harbour since 2006, along with the generous support of Coffs City Council and Destination NSW," he said.

"These championships create a lot of opportunities for players to be identified by the FFA Technical Staff for future Australian team camps, the Joeys National Squad, and the potential to one day represent our country at the highest level."

