The Billabong Oz Grom Cup will once again take place in Coffs Harbour in April and will see some of Australia's best up-and-coming surfers as well as locals like Ethan Stocks (pictured). Ethan Smith/Surfing NSW
Surfing

Best young surfers are on their way

Brad Greenshields
by
24th Mar 2018 3:30 AM

COFFS Harbour is set for another exciting edition of the Billabong Oz Grom Cup.

Now into its fifth year, the prestigious five-day event will start on April 13 looks likely to have more than 200 grom competing in nine different divisions.

Former Oz Grom Cup champions include 2016 World Junior Champion Macy Callaghan who claimed her respective division in the event's inaugural year.

Since then the event has been won by a range of Australia's best and most promising junior surfers.

Contest director and Coffs Harbour Boardriders president Lee Winkler is looking forward to another year of seeing some of Australia's best up-and-coming surfers on the punchy beach break at Park Beach.

"Over the last five years, the Billabong Oz Grom Cup has seen some amazing performances and surfers have really used it to get a springboard into a decent junior career," Winkler said.

"We can't wait to see what 2018 brings and we're sure that it will be another hotly contested year."

Most states will be represented when the event kicks off with surfers coming from Queensland, NSW and Victoria.

Boys and Girls divisions for the event include: under-8 Mixed, under-10, under-12, under-14 and under-16.

coffs harbour coffs harbour boardriders club lee winkler oz grom cup surfing
Coffs Coast Advocate
Cricket NANA Glen is trying to beat Sawtell for the first time in almost two seasons in this weekend's grand final but the Lizards may have just hit their straps.

  • 24th Mar 2018 4:30 AM
