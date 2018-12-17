TV to get excited for in 2019

Sigrid Thornton will reprise her role in Seachange next year. Picture: Supplied

After a year that brought us plenty of TV flops and horror ratings, there's plenty to look forward to in 2019.

From the long-awaited final season of Game of Thrones to a beloved Aussie drama's comeback, here are the hottest television shows to watch next year.

SEACHANGE - NINE

Sigrid Thornton and John Howard are getting the band back together to reboot one of the ABC's most loved dramas.

It's been 18 years since the award-winning actors said goodbye to Pearl Bay. So far Thornton, also a producer, and Howard are the only confirmed cast members, but Thornton hopes to get as many of the original cast on board as possible.

Fingers crossed that Kerry Armstrong, David Wenham and William McInnes have room in their schedules to reprise their iconic roles.

BAD MOTHERS - NINE

Things got off to a rocky start with this homegrown drama when Jessica Marais bowed out to focus on her mental health. Tess Haubrich was parachuted in to fill the void. She joins Melissa George, Mandy McElhinney, Daniel MacPherson and Don Hany in this show which, like Desperate Housewives before it, follows the lives of women left reeling by the murder of one of their own.

Hamish Blake will host Lego Masters.

LEGO MASTERS - NINE

If you can make compelling TV out of baking desserts or renovating kitchens, why not a show about building Lego?

Imagine the drama when a contestant steps on a rogue piece of Lego with bare feet or when someone breaks a creation.

Yep, most parents have witnessed such highs and lows at home. Of course, that's without the witty observations of host Hamish Blake.

CHRIS AND JULIA'S SUNDAY NIGHT TAKEAWAY - TEN

When I lived in UK, this was the show to watch … if you had nothing better to do

at the weekend or were too poor to find entertainment beyond TV.

Back then, the UK equivalent to Hamish and Andy - Ant (McPartlin) and Dec (Donnelly) - hosted.

Here it'll be I'm a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! hosts Julia Morris and Chris Brown. It remains to be seen whether it'll be too much of the good doctor and Morris in prime time.

Geraldine Hakewill in Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries. Supplied: Seven

MISS FISHER'S MODERN MURDER MYSTERIES - SEVEN

Seven is replanting Miss Fisher in a new era with a new heroine.

Unlike the ABC drama starring Essie Davis as sleuthing Phryne Fisher, this show takes place decades later with Phryne's niece Peregrine (Wanted's Geraldine Hakewill) at the helm of the detective work.

CHANGING ROOMS - TEN

Another classic 1990s series rises from the ashes.

The old format, where two teams race the clock to do a speedy (and usually garish) renovation on each other's homes, has been given a makeover with new host Natalie Bassingthwaighte.

It remains to be seen whether she will inherit former host Suzie Wilks' famous wardrobe of hot pants and tight T-shirts to oversee building site action.

Olivia Coleman will take to the throne in The Crown. Picture: Netflix

THE CROWN - NETFLIX

It's out with the old and in with a new cast of royals when The Crown returns.

Olivia Colman takes the throne from Claire Foy, who won awards for her portrayal of newly married Queen Elizabeth II. Colman, Helena Bonham Carter and Toby Menzies replace the original core cast for the next two series, which take place in the 1970s.

Look out for Call the Midwife's Emerald Fennell as a young Camilla Parker Bowles. No word on who will be given the task of playing Diana when she becomes part of The Crown in 2020.

GAME OF THRONES - FOXTEL

Break out the fur vests and leather loin cloths because Game of Thrones is back.

Ardent fans of the gory, cult smash have been waiting a long time between gruesome slaughters and heaving bare bosoms.

So get ready to watch a bleached-blonde Emilia Clarke give birth to more dragons, Peter Dinklage hatch schemes and Kit Harrington make fans go weak at the knees with his brooding good looks.

Black B*tch is a new ABC series starring Deborah Mailman and Rachel Griffiths.

BLACK B*ITCH (WORKING TITLE) - ABC

Don't let the provocative title put you off this female-led drama about power, loyalty and betrayal.

Deborah Mailman plays an indigenous woman thrust into the spotlight by self-serving politicians.

Oscar-nominee Rachel Griffiths also stars in what is sure to be a talked-about drama.

WENTWORTH - FOXTEL

The remake of iconic Prisoner has been given a stay of execution and will return to the (pay) screen well into 2021.

Fans felt it was a crime for it to end in 2019 and expressed fury on social media, prompting Foxtel to give the women more time on air.

It will be interesting to see where the next season takes the ladies in teal.