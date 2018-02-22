Secret to success of city's best small business owners

NOT only do Geoff and Tracie Batzloff serve up some of the best coffee and takeaway meals in Toowoomba, they have also been named the city's best small business owners.

The Chronicle is running its 2019 Best of Toowoomba series, and asked people to nominate, then vote for someone who is either their boss, or known to be an exceptional business owner.

Geoff and Tracie Batzloff operate the three Pump drive-throughs in Toowoomba, and were voted as being the top small business owners in town.

Pump manager Wendy Swan is proud for Pump@123 to be named Toowoomba's best coffee shop in The Chronicle's 2019 Best of Toowomba series, Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Kevin Farmer

Receiving votes from staff members as well customers, the pair was praised for their hands-on approach to running their businesses.

Mrs Batzloff said she and her husband were in the cafe every day.

"We work very closely with our staff members and are very much a family run business, where our team has become our family," she said.

"We have been in business in Toowoomba for 27 years, almost nine of those are with Pump, so we feel like we know what we're doing.

"Like any business you have to work hard and there are a lot of challenges but we love what we do and I think that shows."

She said she wanted to say a big thank you to her staff and loyal customers for voting for them.

"It's great that people see us in this way. Over the years many customers have become friends, and some have been with us since we first opened.

"And when it comes to our staff, we are only as good as the team we have working under us."

Manager Wendy Swan said she couldn't ask for better bosses.

"They have such a hands-on approach to work and a real care factor when it comes to the team and our customers," she said.

"They create a happy environment where people enjoy coming to work."

There are three stores, Pump@123 on Russell St, Pump@Wyalla located at Wyalla Plaza, and PumpExpress on the corner of Ruthven and Alderley Sts.

The brand was also voted as having the best coffee in town, in this year's Best of Toowoomba series.

Top small business owners

1. Geoff and Tracey Batzloff: Pump cafes

2. John Fitzgibbon: Fitzy's

3. Chris Liebke: Liebke Tyres

4. Ellie Burgoyne: Luminosa

5. Alex Stalling: Tinker

6. Cassie Muller: Enchanted Florist

7. Samantha Jane: Slamfit

8. Emma Mogg and Tammie Pike: Toowoomba Mumpreneurs

9. Rebecca Santillan: Get Fob'd

10. Rita Faulks: Charlie and Mia's Bakery

11. Trent Rigney and Nicole Barlow: TNR Concrete

10. Lisa Millers: McDougall Street Diner