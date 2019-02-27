Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
fuel tank generic
fuel tank generic news.com.au
News

Best priced fuel on the Coffs Coast

Rachel Vercoe
by
27th Feb 2019 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LOOKING for the cheapest fuel prices on the Coffs Coast?

We've got you covered with the lowest Unleaded, Ethanol and Diesel prices across the Coffs Coast according to the Fuel Check App.

Ethanol (E10)

- United Coffs Harbour (132.9)

- Liberty Coffs Harbour (134.9)

- Caltex Coffs Harbour (134.9)

Unleaded

- BP Park Beach (134.9)

- United Coffs Harbour (135.9)

- Vignes Independent Toormina (136.9)

Diesel

- United Coffs Harbour (143.9)

- Independent Toormina (145.9)

- Liberty Boambee (145.9)

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Border security over the Coffs bypass funding

    premium_icon Border security over the Coffs bypass funding

    News Federal Parliament has heard funding for the Coffs bypass could be under 'serious threat'

    Home to the state's worst youth unemployment rates

    premium_icon Home to the state's worst youth unemployment rates

    News Are youth and over 55s unemployment major issues for you?

    Bearing a cross for his son

    Bearing a cross for his son

    Community The plaque reads: 'In loving memory of our Nigel Tilley.'

    School bullies are not just kids, group claims

    premium_icon School bullies are not just kids, group claims

    News Group claims abuse is rife among the state's teachers.