Find the cheapest fuel on the Coffs Coast.
Best priced fuel on the Coffs Coast

Rachel Vercoe
by
28th Dec 2018 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF you need to top up the tank today and are searching for the cheapest servo on the Coffs Coast, look no further.

Below are the three best priced unleaded, ethanol and diesel petrol stations today according to FuelCheck NSW to get your weekend started off on the right foot.

Ethanol (E10)

- United Coffs Harbour (138.9)

- Caltex Coffs Harbour (138.9)

- Woolworths Coffs Harbour (138.9)

Unleaded

- Independent Bonville (138.9)

- Vignes Independent Toormina (139.9)

- BP Park Beach (139.9)

Diesel

- United Coffs Harbour (145.9)

- Vignes Independent Toormina (145.9)

- Caltex Coffs Harbour (146.0)

