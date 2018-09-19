Best priced fuel on the Coffs Coast.

LOOKING for the cheapest fuel prices on the Coffs Coast?

We've got you covered with the lowest Unleaded, Ethanol and Diesel prices across the Coffs Coast according to the Fuel Check App.

Unleaded 91

- BP Park Beach (149.9)

- United Woolgoolga and Mullaway (152.9)

- Liberty Sapphire Beach (152.9)

Ethanol (E10)

- United Woolgoolga and Mullaway (148.5)

- United Coffs Harbour (148.9)

- Liberty Sapphire Beach (151.9)

Diesel

- United (156.9)

- Liberty Sapphire Beach (157.9)

- Independent Bonville (157.9)