Best places to get your feet wet this summer

WHEN you start to feel damp, sweaty and hot from the summer heat and humidity, it might be time to cool off in one of the many places to swim on the Coffs Coast.

From freshwater waterfalls to calm creek entrances and beaches, there are endless choices to suit anyone’s preference on keeping cool.

If you’re looking for some ideas, check out our list of some of the best places on the Coffs Coast to get your feet wet this summer.

Moonee Beach Nature Reserve

Whether you’re by yourself, with your dog, family, friends or kids, Moonee Beach is a great spot to drop by during summer.

Located just 20km north of the City Centre, Moonee Beach Nature Reserve offers calm waters in the bay, an idyllic headland walk, fishing opportunities, surf waves and picnic spots. The fact it’s dog friendly is a bonus.

It’s not just locals who love this spot, in 2017 it was announced third best beach on the Australian mainland according to beach expert Brad Farmer in 101 Best Beaches 2017.

“A visual feast, relaxed vibe and any number of aquatic activities on and around this natural postcard setting, magic Moonee is simply one of the finest beach regions in the country,” Mr Farmer said.

Moonee Beach on the Coffs Coast of New South Wales was ranked third in Australia's 101 Best Beaches list in 2017. Picture: Supplied

Jetty Beach

Relaxed, family friendly, freshwater showers, a kiosk and lifeguards, the Jetty Beach is one of the Coffs Coast most iconic places to swim.

Located in the harbour itself, jetty beach is one of the calmer beaches to swim at, making it great families. There can be large, dumpy surf when the swell is large but most of the time it’s calm and swim friendly.

Popular, especially during school holidays, families and friends can be seen setting up for the day with beach umbrellas and inflatables.

Don’t want to get your stuff sandy? No worries, just place them on the concrete steps leading down to the water on the northern end and if you’re feeling hungry or thirsty, the kiosk Salute is a great place to stop at.

Jetty beach, Coffs Harbour tourist beach goers. Picture: Trevor Veale

Dangar falls

Had enough of the saltwater and ready to cool off in freshwater? Make a day of it and head up the mountain to Dorrigo where you’ll find yourself on the road to Dangar Falls.

Located only two kilometres north of the Dorrigo town centre, Dangar Falls is a beautiful spot to stop for a picnic, have a swim and relax with a stunning view.

View the 30-metre waterfall from a viewing platform then follow the walking trail down to the river at the bottom of the falls.

The cool freshwater will certainly make you feel refreshed and alive.

Dangar Falls, Dorrigo. Picture: News Corp Australia

Boambee bay

Enjoy fishing, stand up paddle boarding, kayaking, swimming or cooking up a barbecue by the water? Then Boambee Bay is a must visit place for you.

Located 10 minutes south of Coffs City Centre, Boambee Bay is a stunning location, popular with both visitors and locals.

With calm waters in the bay, it’s perfect for bringing the kids down to splash around during summer.

If you make your way across the bridge tunnel towards the ocean, you’ll see dog owners letting their pets join in on the summer fun and surfers making the most of waves near Boambee Headland.

Boambee Bay. Picture: Trevor Veale

North wall for snorkelling

If you’re looking for a little bit more adventure than just swimming, why not try snorkelling?

Make sure to check the weather, tides, swell and water clarity before jumping into the ocean so you’re on the safe side.

The corner of Muttonbird Island and North Wall is often clear and a popular place for snorkellers to see what goes on below the surface.

It’s not uncommon to see turtles, blue groper, stingrays and other sea creatures enjoying life underwater.

Be alert though, the southern end of North Wall Beach is a common place for rips to be spotted.

Calm seas at Muttonbird Island. Picture: Kathy Brown.

Coffs Creek

The Coffs Coast is fortunate to have several stunning spots where creeks run into the ocean, providing safe, family friendly locations for swimming.

Park near Dolphin Marine Conservation Park or Park Beach Reserve and make your way down to the stunning waters of Coffs Creek.

With calm waters and plenty of exposed sand during low tide, this spot is great for families with small children.

There are picnic tables on the grassy areas nearby to stop, have a picnic and spend a few hours enjoying summer with family and friends.