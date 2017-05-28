Best places to buy a slice of pizza heaven

IT'S one of our guiltiest food pleasures but the difference between a good pizza and a bad one is enormous.

There's no shortage of choice on the Coffs Coast when it comes to buying a pizza but we asked our followers on the Coffs Coast Advocate's Facebook page where they think the best local place is to go and grab some slices.

The wood fired pizzas at Emerald Beach Pizza and Pasta has been voted by the Coffs Coast Advocate's Facebook followers as the number one place in the region to grab a great pizza. Trevor Veale

The votes have been tallied and according to our online friends you need to go to Emerald Beach to find the best pizza on the Coffs Coast.

The Italian inspired café Emerald Beach Pizza & Pasta was at the top of the list.

The Emerald Beach café's famed woodfired oven was imported from Tuscany and reaches a scorching 300 degrees.

Chef Matt Cormick prides himself on using the freshest ingredients and also offers the option of gluten free or vegetarian pizzas.

But there was a long list of great pizza places in the area and not far behind in the votes were Riptide Pizzeria in Woolgoolga and Pizza Vino in the Jetty Shopping Village.

The nomination of Riptide suggests the northern beaches has a mortgage on the Coffs Coast's best pizzas but there are plenty who will argue the best pizzas can be grabbed right in town.

Apart from Pizza Vino, there's Amalfi's on Moonee St as well as two other well known Jetty restaurants, the Fiasco Ristorante & Bar and the long standing Maria's.

Five pizza places further afield than Coffs Harbour round out the top-11 on the list (they couldn't be split for votes to make it a definitive top-10).

Having already gained a couple of votes last week in the best coffee category but not quite enough to make it into the top-10, the Ulong General Store is apparently well worth the trip up the Eastern Dorrigo Way for real Italian pizzas made by Vinnie, a real Italian.

Right next to the Sawtell Hotel, 2452 Pizza & Chickens is popular for its pizzas that certainly don't lack in size.

Another little pizza shop near a pub that's getting plenty of thumbs up from its customers is Exit 59 in the Moonee Beach shopping village.

The Little Red Kitchen in Bellingen received a shout out not only for its fresh ingredients but being a great place for a pizza that vegetarians and vegans love while grabbing some Surfside Pizza from the North Beach Bowling Club has always brought joy for those looking for a taste explosion.

