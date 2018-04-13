Soduku book? Best of the worst royal wedding memorabilia
MILLIONS of people around the world are preparing to celebrate the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry - even if they didn't manage to land an invite.
And the wacky memorabilia is coming out of the woodwork in honour of the big day on May 19.
Included in the mix is a pair of dolls that are modelled on the royal couple, dressed in wedding outfits.
Or perhaps you want to celebrate with a relaxing Meghan and Harry sudoku book or a colouring book based on the lovebirds.
And for those whipping up a feast in the kitchen, splash out on wooden spoons with the couple's faces on it.
Here are some of the bizarre yet wonderful items that could take your royal wedding celebrations to the next level.
