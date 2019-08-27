Best of the Coffs Coast

Emma Brock from the Hoey Moey has been voted Coffs Coast's best employee. Picture: Rachel Vercoe

WHETHER it’s a friendly personality, dedication to a job or consistently working hard, some employees stand out from the rest.

We asked Coffs Coast residents to nominate someone they work with or someone who offers exceptional customer service to go in the running to win Best Employee of the Coffs.

After an online poll, the results are in.

The winner of the best employee on the Coffs Coast is Emma Brock from the Hoey Moey.

Originally from England, Emma started out working for the Hoey Moey as a “dish pig” more than four years ago and has made her way through the ranks to her current manager position.

Shocked to receive the phone call announcing she’d been voted the Best Employee on the Coffs Coast, Emma said she was flattered her team put her forward to go in the running in the first place.

“The fact that the guys nominated me was quite nice, I didn’t expect that,” Emma said.

“I do a bit of everything. I’m in every area so I like that, being not just in one place.”

Emma lived at the backpackers for about a year when she first started and last year was sponsored by the Hoey Moey and received permanent residency.

To top it off, she has just bought a house with her partner here on the Coffs Coast.

To be nominated for best employee and voted as number one, Emma is certainly doing something right.

“I wouldn’t be in Australia if it wasn’t for the Hoey.”

Emma was voted number one out of 58 other nominations.