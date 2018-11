Rally Australia again proved an amazing spectacle of dust meeting water to the stunning backdrop of rainforest.

Rally Australia again proved an amazing spectacle of dust meeting water to the stunning backdrop of rainforest. Trevor Veale

THE seventh edition of Rally Australia on the Coffs Coast has seen shots of the region beamed to an estimated global television audience of some 53 million viewers.

Rally organisers estimated some 83,000 spectators took in the action, which continues to be aired on Fox Sports.

Here's a complete wrap of the action and all of our images from the stages.

Ogier claims sixth WRC title: Sebastien Ogier and Julien Ingrassia win a sixth FIA WRC title.