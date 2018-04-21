Best of the best on show

Fullback Luke Beaumont has again been selected in Group 2's under-23 representative team.

Fullback Luke Beaumont has again been selected in Group 2's under-23 representative team. Brad Greenshields

WITH four weeks of training together under their belts, Group 2 coach Clint Greenshields admits he can't wait for the under-23 team to kick-off at Wingham tomorrow against the best young players Group 3 can muster.

"I'm pretty excited to watch this team to tell you the truth," Greenshields said.

With years of experience playing in the NRL and English Super League, Greenshields has a structure he's put in place for today's big game which will see players vying for a spot in the North Coast team.

The coach thinks the added period of training will only the team.

"Just the extra couple of weeks gave the halves a chance to know the structure I want them to play," he said.

The first match at Wingham tomorrow will be a a Ladies Tag clash between the two groups.

GROUP 2 REPS

Under-23 men: 1. Luke Beaumont, 2. Damien Dumas, 3. Justin Hull, 4. Zac Johnson, 5. Izack Smidt, 6. Michael Hart, 7. Latrell Hampton (capt.), 8. Josh Cockbain, 9. Cody Berry, 10. Cain Bunt, 11. Daniel Lavender, 12. Asalemo Usumanu, 13. Joe McKay, 14. Austin Cooper, 15. Alex Bunt, 16. Jarrod Roberts, 17. Kaji Buchanan.

Ladies Tag: 1. Hannah White, 2. Kyleisha Skinner, 3. Gretta Smith, 4. Lainey Prendergast, 5. Makayla Hoskins, 6. Mekeely Heron, 7. Elle Moss, 8. Jayde Hancock, 9. Heidi Hardy, 10. Jakaya Hart, 11. Tamisha Johnson, 12. Layley Holten, 13. Kayla McIntosh, 14. Jade Egar, 15. Alaya Donovan, 16. Elyse Graham.