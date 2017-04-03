22°
Sport

Best groms from around the country coming to Coffs

3rd Apr 2017 11:30 AM
The Billabong Oz Grom Cup returns to Coffs Harbour for five days of hot grom action starting on April 18.
The Billabong Oz Grom Cup returns to Coffs Harbour for five days of hot grom action starting on April 18. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE Billabong Oz Grom Cup will once again take place in Coffs Harbour over the Easter school holidays.

Presented this year by Flight Centre, the prestigious five-day event will be held from April 18 to 22 and looks set to cater for more than 200 competitors in nine different divisions.

Former champions include current world junior champion Macy Callaghan who claimed her respective division in the event's inaugural year. Since then the event has been won by a range of Australia's best and most promising junior surfers.

Contest director and Coffs Harbour Boardriders president Lee Winkler is anticipating solid performances when the event starts in a fortnight's time.

"Over the last four years the Billabong Oz Grom Cup presented by Flight Centre has grown into one of Australia's most premier junior events and we hope to continue to build on its prestige when it kicks off again just after Easter,” Winkler said.

"The level of surfing has continued to grow exponentially so we're expecting some amazing performances over the course of the five-day event.”

Most states will be represented over the five days with surfers coming from Queensland, New South Wales and even Western Australia.

Boys and Girls divisions for the event include under-10, under-12, under-14 and under-16 as well as an under-8 Mixed category.

All the action of The Billabong Oz Grom Cup will see the first paddle out at 7.30am each morning of the event.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs harbour oz grom cup surfing

Multi-million dollar Jetty4Shore upgrade given go ahead

Multi-million dollar Jetty4Shore upgrade given go ahead

CONSTRUCTION of the next stages of the $9.2 million Jetty4Shores upgrade is expected to be finished by August after a contract was awarded to local firm.

Adults not eating enough vegies faced with bare shelves

No fruit and vegetables available in Coles after flooding prevents food trucks.

4 out of 5 Aussies not eating enough vegies

Coffs Harbour 'dodges big bullet' compared to state's north

A Blue row boat is tangled in the centre safety fence at Tumbulgum on the Tweed Valley Way after heavy flooding on Thursday night caused the Tweed River to break its banks.Photo: Scott Powick Daily News

SES crews dodge bullet in Coffs Harbour and head north to help

Speculation of high-rise development on Jetty Foreshores

Jetty Foreshores park areas. Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate

What's Got the Coffs Coast Talking?

Local Partners

Funds for local library won to go towards next chapter

COFFS Harbour City Council has won $52,945 in funding under the State Government's 2016/17 Public Libraries Infrastructure Grant program.

Harbourside Markets are on the move

HARBOURSIDE MARKET: Moves after tomorrow's trading to make way for foreshores construction.

Construction work relocates popular Coffs market

What's happening this weekend on the Coffs Coast

Brooke Hanson OAM is ambassador for Coffs Ocean Swims.

A list of events across the Coffs Coast.

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Country girls hit the town

Don't miss The McClymonts at C.ex Coffs.

Australia's top rated country group singers come to town.

Married At First Sight brides expose conditions

‘Treated like monkeys’: Married At First Sight brides Lauren Bran and Susan Rawlings hit out.

When Hamish met Andy: How it all began

Hamish and Andy met way back in 2000.

Andy Lee has revealed how he first met Hamish Blake.

The haunting tale of Hanging Rock

Strange things happened when Picnic at Hanging Rock producer Pat Lovell visiting the actual rock in Victoria.

A group of girls vanished at one of Australia’s creepiest spots.

Grinspoon announces 27-date national tour

Grinspoon are coming back together to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of their debut record.

LISMORE rock band is getting back together for 20th anniversary.

The life and women of The Candyman

Travers Beynon, ‘The Candyman’ with his bevy of beautiful women (he has his hand on his wife’s bottom)

So why is he called The Candyman?

Meghan Markle’s sister releasing ‘tell-all’ memoir

Kensington Palace confirms her relationship with Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle's sister is hoping to profit from the relationship

Married at First Sight’s Nadia Stamp dropped ‘like hot cake’

Nadia Stamp during the Married at First Sight reunion show.

Nadia Stamp says she was dropped as soon as cameras stopped rolling

Inner City Living with Separate Studio.....

7 Azalea Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 $375,000

Put this property on top of your shopping list! 3 bedrooms with a detached studio, perfect for someone who wants to live in the City Centre and also work from...

Mountain Top Living

207 Maynards Plains Road, Dorrigo 2453

House 3 3 2 $789,000

Welcome to Highland living, this north facing 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom property is a private oasis on 10.25acres of temperate rainforest, stunning gardens show casing...

7 Lots In One

13 Dorrigo Street, Dorrigo 2453

House 3 1 2 $499,000

This Beautiful property is located just beyond the main street of the township of Dorrigo, making it close to all the conveniences of town. The property consists...

New Executive Style Home On Quality Block At Pearl Estate

137 Pearl Circuit, Valla 2448

House 4 2 2 $829,000

Why buy new when all the hard work is done for you? This beautiful and practical home on one of this estates best blocks, has so much more to offer, from high...

Large modern home on generous block With expansive mountain views.

91 Rosedale Drive, Urunga 2455

House 3 2 2 $499,000 ...

Fresh to the market, this beautifully presented home with three good sized bedrooms, the main boasting a huge walk in wardrobe, on a 955 square metre block in a...

Wow... Beautiful home with a hidden surprise...

25 Lorikeet Place, Glenreagh 2450

House 3 1 4 $425,000

What a hidden surprise! Driving in, this property is surrounded by beautiful trees on approx. 3 acres (1.032ha) of very private land in Glenreagh. The double brick...

Conveniently Located Townhouse - Wallk to CBD

3/80 Azalea Ave, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $349,000

Offering a lifestyle of convenience and low maintenance living, this well presented property which benefits from an extra office/bedroom, is situated in a small...

Private Cottage on Huge 1,695m2 Block

4 Weir Street, Nana Glen 2450

House 4 1 3 $319,000

Looking for a project? This delightful timber cottage of yesteryear is with character and potential to shine. Located in beautiful Nana Glen, just 25 minutes drive...

Family Home on Acreage

36 Bennetts Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 6 $599,000 ...

Minutes from the CDB this brick and tile four bedroom family home is perfect for those looking for some extra space but still requiring the convenience of being...

Offered for the first time, this is a unique opportunity for a new generation to enjoy brilliant ocean views and a beachside lifestyle.

22 Ocean View Crescent, Emerald Beach 2456

House 3 2 1 $849,000

In a sought after position overlooking Emerald Beach and out to the ocean, the views from this home are no less than breathtaking. The home offers a lovely aspect...

Properties sell for more with print

PRINT SELLS: A new report shows using print and online advertising achieves a price 21% higher than online alone.

How much more can can you get for your home by advertising in print?

Once-in-a-lifetime chance to learn from best in the biz

TOP AGENT: LJ Hooker Double Bay agent Bill Malouf is a real estate mentor

Top agent to mentor a would-be agent

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Strong demand for houses and units on Coffs Coast

GOLDEN GLOW: This is one of the joys of living on the Coffs Coast, the sun rises past the Jetty at Coffs Harbour.

Sellers have the upper hand as desperate buyers snap up homes

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!