Best groms from around the country coming to Coffs

The Billabong Oz Grom Cup returns to Coffs Harbour for five days of hot grom action starting on April 18.

THE Billabong Oz Grom Cup will once again take place in Coffs Harbour over the Easter school holidays.

Presented this year by Flight Centre, the prestigious five-day event will be held from April 18 to 22 and looks set to cater for more than 200 competitors in nine different divisions.

Former champions include current world junior champion Macy Callaghan who claimed her respective division in the event's inaugural year. Since then the event has been won by a range of Australia's best and most promising junior surfers.

Contest director and Coffs Harbour Boardriders president Lee Winkler is anticipating solid performances when the event starts in a fortnight's time.

"Over the last four years the Billabong Oz Grom Cup presented by Flight Centre has grown into one of Australia's most premier junior events and we hope to continue to build on its prestige when it kicks off again just after Easter,” Winkler said.

"The level of surfing has continued to grow exponentially so we're expecting some amazing performances over the course of the five-day event.”

Most states will be represented over the five days with surfers coming from Queensland, New South Wales and even Western Australia.

Boys and Girls divisions for the event include under-10, under-12, under-14 and under-16 as well as an under-8 Mixed category.

All the action of The Billabong Oz Grom Cup will see the first paddle out at 7.30am each morning of the event.